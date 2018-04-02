Revolution is hidden gem of Beaver Creek

Signature dish: Meats cooked over the rotisserie, especially beef, with specialty sauces and sides.

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

While trends come and go, a revolution is the catalyst for lasting change. Chef Riley Romanin knows what the modern foodie is looking for on a menu: quality, simplicity and intelligent flavor. Revolution is the second restaurant he's opened in Beaver Creek, and it's definitely setting a high bar for ingredient-inspired innovation.

Located inside the Beaver Creek Lodge, Revolution is warm with a buzz, like an inviting bistro that's hidden but urban, as if in an alley off a strip like Vegas, Times Square or Hollywood. Waves of dim red lighting flood the ceiling in the bar and open kitchen — both set right at the entrance to the restaurant, while its name is spelled out in rows of shiny pennies set into the tile floor. Cozy seats by the fireplace and the sight of snow falling outside reminds you you're still in the mountains, and the ingredients reflect that.

Start your evening with Colorado Wagyu ribeye nachos for the table,a a mind-blowing appetizer of diced ribeye, black beans, green chile cheese, tomatoes, olives, scallion sour cream, cheddar cheese curds and a salsa duo. Bread service is where it's at here, too, as homemade naan bread and tortillas are served with a selection of Revolution's signature sauces.

What Romanin has created is a fun and lively scene, paired with every angle of full dining satisfaction. Colorado meat is the star of the show here, and homemade sauces the ensemble. Steakhouse style, guests can pick turf or surf options like filet mignon, Colorado rack of lamb, Skuna Bay salmon or Maine lobster.

The restaurant is named for its revolutionary approach to preparing food, but equally for the revolving action, or revolutions, that take place with a rotisserie.

"We definitely have evolved, and Revolution is a steakhouse by cuisine, but rotisserie by technique," explains Romanin. "We focus on food, simplicity and everything being done just right on the rotisserie."

Every meat you choose does have a side dish and sauce suggestion noted on the menu as the "chef pairing," or you can trust your gut. Options include styles like sesame ponzu, au poivre, blueberry demi or béarnaise, and you can top your meat with three jumbo shrimp, lobster, truffle butter or blue cheese.

"We just use really, really good product," Romanin explains, "and let the guest drive it from there."

Romanin will debut another dining destination in Beaver Creek this season. Trax is a grab-and-go concept in Beaver Creek, just steps from the Covered Bridge bus stop, that is serving ready-to-eat sandwiches. Guests can also enjoy ordering from the frozen yogurt bar, a juice bar, an oxygen bar and also stick around for a pour of craft beer or wine.