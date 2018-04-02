Terra Bistro in Vail draws from diverse range of cuisine

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

Vail draws an international crowd, so when a village restaurant is able to capture a range of worldly flavors while offering local essence and a commitment to true hospitality, everything comes together for an ideal dinner.

Terra Bistro continues to draw inspiration from a diverse range of cuisine, just as the dining experience has something for everyone. Sit at the bar for a casual happy hour drink and appetizer, or make a date with the family for a more formal affair. Not every dining experience has to be in honor of a special occasion, but leave it to Terra to make every meal special.

In the dining room, white tablecloths have been replaced by beautiful hardwood walnut tables that complement the restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere. Kevin Nelson and his kitchen team are bringing forth a complexity of ingredient combinations that stands out in the Vail dining scene, and the Terra Bistro management team brings years of high-end hospitality experience to complement your dining experience. Together, the staff here makes attention to detail a top priority, so the guest can really just settle in and enjoy.

To start, the baked goat cheese is a savory and rich dish that brightens the palate, much like the Lady In Red cocktail that pairs with this appetizer so smoothly. Classic winter flavors are given a tart twist with this drink, joining Woody Creek vodka with a cinnamon cranberry puree, rosemary simple syrup and a splash of Leopold's orange liqueur. It's served neat, with a rosemary sprig garnish that's briefly lit on fire to add a fun, smoky flare.

Comfort food seekers will find pleasure in the plate of butternut squash ravioli and duck confit. It combines hearty root vegetable flavors with the crisp and savory bites of duck. Gorgeous renditions of beef, lamb and pork will always be available to select from the menu, and for fish lovers, Rocky Mountain trout, as well as a coriander-rubbed ahi tuna entree that sits on a bed of vibrant stir fry alongside fried rice tots.

Vegan diners have an option here that's one of the best dishes on the menu. The King Trumpet mushroom curry is a coconut green curry with yuzu sticky rice, baby boy choy, jalapenos and peanuts.

To seal your appetite, the affogato is more dessert than drink, with vanilla gelato, espresso, toasted hazelnuts, shaved chocolate and double chocolate biscotti, topped with whipped cream.