The Lookout is apres-ski spot in Avon

What: The Lookout, an inviting and innovative hotel bar and living room-style lobby with full food service.

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

There's a new après-ski hot

spot in Avon. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is setting the bar high with The Lookout, an expanded lobby restaurant and bar serving a full food menu alongside hand-crafted cocktails, Colorado microbrews, and a growing collection of fine whiskies.

The bar area now has 24 seats, and the inviting and social setting of The Westin lobby creates a living room-style atmosphere, complete with plush couches and large floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Beaver Creek Mountain. With live music every afternoon, there's hardly a better place to sit, relax and look out.

"You ski down the mountain, you come here, and then you're sitting on the couch for après listening to the music in front of you, and it's like, 'Wow, I just skied those slopes,' "explains manager Annie Rowland. "And that's pretty cool."

Try a local beer, like the establishment's very own Lookout Stout, a golden stout made down the road by Crazy Mountain Brewing, and order a round of starters and snacks for yourself or a group, including the olives and almonds, a perfect combination of savory nibbles, and the green yet decadent tempura asparagus.

The Bourbon Derby cocktail will wet your whistle with a punch of Knob Creek, combined with fresh basil, muddled grapefruit and a touch of sweet. Or, keep it neat — with The Lookout's ever-expanding list of whiskies and bourbons, have bartender Josh Griffith fix you up a flight.

Executive Chef Angel Munoz has created a well-balanced menu of salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. The kale salad includes Brussels sprouts, apples, bacon and sunflower seeds for a hearty dose of health-meets-fulfillment, and the watermelon salad is a balanced combination of grilled watermelon, goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette.

One of the most mouthwatering items you can order is the Rueben, a classic sandwich prepared to perfection at The Lookout. Flatbreads are the newest addition to The Westin fare. For big flavor, order the roasted mushroom with truffle, ricotta and arugula, and for a more filling option, the roasted chicken flatbread is topped with prosciutto, blue cheese, watercress and balsamic, along with tender pieces of shredded chicken.

"A lot of people come through the lobby in this hotel," says Munoz, "and we're trying to make some great food and combine it with great drinks to bring all the people together."