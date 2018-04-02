Vin48 in Avon serves up plates large and small

Editor's note: This article was previously published as a paid feature in EAT, a compendium of restaurant snapshots featuring the best in Vail Valley dining. Look for it on newsstands everywhere.

Taste buds never tire of Vin48. Chef-owner Charles Hays and right-hand sous chefs Brandon Woodhall and McLean Hyde are in a near-constant creative process, putting fresh and innovative on the menu or specials list.

Though the chef team is solid, it's only part of the trifecta of diverse strengths that makes up the ownership team: Greg Eynon's extensive and top-notch wine program, plus years of restaurant operation and hospitality experience from Collin Baugh. Add in a staff that doesn't see a whole lot of turnover, and it's clear why Vin48 is a favorite of locals and visitors alike, celebrating 10 years on Christmas Eve.

"It's all a team effort for sure,"

says Hays.

While the food and wine menus are always evolving, Vin48 has continued to develop more consistent relationships with sustainable purveyors like Sea to Table in New York, Buttercrunch Farm in Eagle, and Mountain View Ranch in Meeker, Colorado, who provides a whole pig every week for the chefs to break down and use.

Recommended Stories For You

Menu Gems

Deep sea crab on the small plate menu is a delightful play on crab salad, with a flavorful and light grilled avocado dressing rather than a more traditional mayonnaise variation. Green onion, radish and slices of grapefruit can be bundled onto a bed of Bibb lettuce from Buttercrunch to make small spring rolls.

On the more savory side, coconut-milk-braised pork cheeks are Thai-inspired, set on gold rice and a stir fry of red pepper, onion, celery and pea shoots, then topped with chili oil. Grab a glass of Chianti to go alongside the carbonara small plate — a decadent yet properly portioned dish of fettuccini, egg, lardons, black peppercorn, pecorino and parmesan. You'll notice a little extra pepper from the 2016 Franci olive oil, which stands up nicely to the Italian wine.

While small plates are perfect for your personal appetizer or for passing around the table, Vin's large plates are equally shareable — or will satisfy a one-entrée appetite. The grilled bone-in Colorado lamb loin is lovely with a glass of Barbera d'Alba. The wine's hints of acidity play to the dish's harissa-stewed chickpeas and bright flavors of the green goddess dressing.

Pastry Chef Kelsey Molinare keeps up the creativity with the S'mores Bomb Cake, a refreshing take on a classic baked Alaska dessert. Molinare's rendition is divine, served with chocolate ice cream, graham cracker crust, toasted meringue and smoked white chocolate sauce.