Canada geese fill a temporary enclosure as USDA biologists cull them from City Park in Denver. Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director or Denver Parks and Recreation, said it’s easy to see the need for their removal. “There’s no vegetation. They’ve eaten everything. There’s poop everywhere on the ground. There’s algae starting to bloom in the lake,” he said. “It’s about managing the damage the geese are causing to this environment.”

In recent weeks, local and federal officials captured and slaughtered 1,662 Canada geese hanging out at four Denver parks. The goal was to shrink the goose population and then use the meat to feed the hungry. Government officials probably thought their plan was a win-win. Some others? Not so much.

What does Denver park goose taste like? Denverites ask after culling and cooking

Sure, we could debate this controversial program some more — and I’m pretty positive we’ll continue to do so — but among all the questions that #GooseGate has inspired, one stands out.

What does Denver park goose taste like?

The answer, I learned, is like ground beef crossed with dark-meat turkey. It’s not at all gamey or fatty or reminiscent of whatever geese eat in Denver parks. It was good. And in its ground form, I would have sworn it was regular old hamburger with a nice, firm crumble.

I tried the goose at Metro Caring, an anti-hunger organization that received the slaughtered, ground goose meat to distribute to its patrons. The non-profit operates a no-cost supermarket at its headquarters on 18th Avenue and Downing Street, where 100 families a day come in for groceries like fresh produce, meat and eggs. As of this past Monday, USDA-processed and inspected ground park goose was just another butcher-wrapped protein that patrons could grab from the market’s meat counter.

