White Bison offers diners an essential Colorado experience

Starters: $12-$20;Entrées: $33-$58Ambiance: Creekside mountain grill with a menu filled with Colorado and seasonal cuisineSignature dish: Colorado Lamb Chops with roasted eggplant caponata, pine nuts and red wine gastrique

Set on Gore Creek, this contemporary mountain grill makes it easy for guests to settle into an essential Colorado experience. With Steve Maline as the new chef of White Bison, the kitchen is putting even more emphasis on local ingredients to celebrate Rocky Mountain flavor.

“We are highlighting Colorado cuisine to showcase the area’s identity and why people love it here,” says Maline. “We are using as many products as we can that represent not only the valley but Colorado itself.”

The menu will change often, he adds, depending on the availability of local ingredients, offering hearty flavors but not gluttonous portions.

Maline’s play on pork, for example, stands up a beautiful shank in the center of the plate atop a bed of polenta, covered in fresh greens and herbs. This dish will satiate the more ravenous guest, but each bite stays light with the fresh complements of citrus and fennel. Decadent appetites will swoon over the True Buffalo Mozzarella salad, along with the Roasted Bison Bone Marrow served beside 7x beef. More exotic options are available too — those looking for a taste of something more sea-inspired can enjoy fresh oysters on the half shell or a fun play on shrimp cocktail.

Many appetizers on the menu are great for sharing, like the Colorado Ricotta Crostini with toasted macadamia nuts and honeycomb and the Crispy Pork Wings served with Sriracha aoli. Lighter options are available as well, namely the Green Salad that is 25 green ingredients strong, from the toasted pistachios and green goddess dressing to olives and fennel and asparagus.

Get a buzz on with some nutrients with the carrot-inspired rum cocktail, Velveteen Wabbit, or set it up a notch and enjoy gin with a blackberry shrub in the Broken Record.

Let Wine Director Ian Gray guide your drink selections for the evening and he will only steer you right. The by-the-glass list Gray has curated is a reflection of good taste with broad appeal.And here is the locals’ secret: an afternoon or evening on the White Bison patio is not complete without a glass of their famous frozen rosé, an oh-so-delicious and refreshing “frosé” that always calls for another round.