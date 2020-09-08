Food Network show ‘Restaurant Impossible’ to feature Millonzi’s Restaurant in Fairplay

Millonzi’s Restaurant, located in Fairplay, will be featured on the Food Network program “Restaurant Impossible.” Reservations for the grand reopening are now available.

Photo by Steven Josephson / sjosephson@summitdaily.com

The Food Network program “Restaurant Impossible” will film at Millonzi’s Restaurant, located in Fairplay, at the end of the month. The show has host and chef Robert Irvine save failing restaurants in two days with $10,000.

Reservations are available to be one of the first to dine at the newly renovated space. The grand reopening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at 501 Front St., Fairplay.

To make a reservation, email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Include “1707 CO reservations” in the subject line. The message also should include your contact information (full name, email address, cellphone number), your party size and the names of the people in your party.

Masks will be required to be worn by all guests until served.