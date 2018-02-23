Former Vail yogi Charry Morris returns to lead series of workshops March 2-3 at Vail Vitality Center

When: Friday, March 2, from 5L30 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 3, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

What: Empowering the Practice with Charry Shakti OM, a series of three yoga workshops led by Charry Morris.

VAIL — Beloved former Vail yogi Charry Morris returns to the Vail Vitality Center to lead a series of workshops March 2-3 devoted to empowering your yoga practice and preparing for whatever life change is ahead by going within, purifying and resetting your system.

"We're excited for Charry to return to Colorado to offer us a weekend of yoga; she is an inspiring teacher and these workshops will help us not only to rejuvenate from a busy winter of work and play, but also to reconnect and deal with whatever stress or trauma we might be facing," said Vail Vitality Center yoga director Karen Anderson.

The three workshops will focus on gentle stretching, breathing and relaxation techniques, concentration exercises and yoga nidra-style savasana. Each session will build on the previous one for a powerful cumulative effect, but if you only have time for one or two, each session will stand on its own as a complete practice.

'Deal with it'

There are many ways we numb our pain, dull our senses and block our energetic pathways, Morris said, but everything we're running from still lies within.

"The way life seems to work, when we least expect it or want it, all that we are repressing/numbing/running from is going to come into our view and knock us out, derail our life, and literally force us to look at it and deal with it," Morris said.

Over the course of the weekend, the yoga practices will focus on helping participants to deal with stress, disease and trauma in a very real, grounded and safe way. Participants will learn techniques to drain out tension, stress and fatigue, allowing them to open up their energetic and psychic pathways and examine their true purpose in life.

"It is about preparing for ACL surgery," Morris said. "It's about preparing for whatever needs to happen in your closest relationships. This is about preparation for whatever is arising and whatever is on the horizon that we will meet one day soon. The yoga weekend is a time to go within, purify and reset the system."

All levels of yogis are welcome to attend.

"This is a weekend designed to meet the needs of every individual who attends. We will harmonize for the collective healing process," Morris said.

Morris, also known as Charry Shakti Om, formerly served as the yoga director at Aria Spa and Club and taught at most of the gyms and studios throughout Eagle County at one point or another. She is now based in Dallas, Texas.

To sign up for one or all three of the workshops, call 970-476-7960. To learn more about the Vail Vitality Center, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com.