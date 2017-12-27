Founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band John McEuen and Friends play in Beaver Creek Dec. 28

BEAVER CREEK — Colorado Music Hall of Fame member John McEuen and his cast of string wizards will take the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage to share the music and memories behind the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's landmark "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" platinum album.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $48 and available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

As a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and the initiator of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," McEuen is the perfect person to share highlights from the album and the band's incredible 50-year journey during a multimedia show.

McEuen will share rare archival photographs, film clips, "Circle" session photos and stories all interwoven with hot bluegrass tunes, including rare early Nitty Gritty Dirt Band music and old favorites. The experience is meant to feel like "they are in the studio, or at the road experiences that are showing on the screen as the music goes by," said McEuen, who called the Vilar Performing Arts Center "one of the best venues in Colorado, and the perfect room for this unusual show."

'The Best of America'

From "Keep on the Sunny Side" to "I Saw the Light," 1972's "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" is widely considered to be one of the most important records to come out of Nashville. It's in both the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress. What accounts for its staying power?

"In the midst of 1971's unrest and discord in the world and the country, two disparate generations converged in the studio and the best of America came out — through the music of the previous generations, revered by those of the younger generation," said McEuen who was inducted into the American Banjo Museum's Hall of Fame last September.

For the show, McEuen who plays the banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle and sings, is joined by Les Thompson (also an original Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member) on bass and vocals; Matt Cartsonis on guitar, mandola and vocals; and John Cable (a previous Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member) on guitar and vocals.