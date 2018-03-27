Founding member of Wu Tang Clan performs at Agave on Easter Sunday
March 27, 2018
If you go …
What: GZA, of Wu Tang Clan, and Killah Priest singing all of your favorite Wu Tang rhymes, with support by Mikey Thunder and Jordan Polovina.
Where: Agave, Avon.
When: Easter Sunday, April 1, doors open at 8:30 p.m. with Thunder and Polovina starting at 9 p.m.
Cost: $22 presale, $26 day-of show.
More information: Visit http://www.agaveavon.com or call 970-748-8666.
AVON — Gary Grice, known by the stage names GZA or The Genius, is a New York City rapper and a founding member of the Wu Tang Clan, as well as a successful solo artist (releasing "Liquid Swords" in 1995).
GZA claims that "lyricism is gone" from modern rap. For him "its not about telling the story — it's about weaving the tale."
The rapper has an affection for science, which has been articulated through a program that he initiated called B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bring Attention to Transforming Teaching and Learning Science) — a motivating program for high-schoolers to learn science through hip-hop. His intellectual pursuits have even entailed a lecture at Harvard University.
GZA claims early inspiration from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and he said "I live what I rhyme about, I rhyme about what I live."
Show at Agave
GZA will be rhyming at Agave on Easter Sunday.
Recommended Stories For You
The show is for ages 21 and older.
GZA and Killah Priest will be singing all of your favorite Wu Tang rhymes, with support by Mikey Thunder and Jordan Polovina. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with Thuner and Polovina starting at 9. Tickets are $22 in advance and $26 day-of.
There will also be a meet-and-greet with GZA and Killah Priest from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1, at Rocky Road Remedies in Eagle-Vail.
If you go …
What: GZA, of Wu Tang Clan, and Killah Priest singing all of your favorite Wu Tang rhymes, with support by Mikey Thunder and Jordan Polovina.
Where: Agave, Avon.
When: Easter Sunday, April 1, doors open at 8:30 p.m. with Thunder and Polovina starting at 9 p.m.
Cost: $22 presale, $26 day-of show.
More information: Visit http://www.agaveavon.com or call 970-748-8666.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- After being hit by a texting teen, Eagle woman advocates against distracted driving
- Community Connections: One Pink Vail team raises more than $100,000 for Shaw Cancer Center (video)
- After Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, U.S. Ski Team faces depth issue
- Big mountain skiers take on Blue Sky Basin in Vail freeskiing competition
- As Eagle and Gypsum eye growth on horizon, both towns consider large infrastructure projects