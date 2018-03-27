Founding member of Wu Tang Clan performs at Agave on Easter Sunday

When: Easter Sunday, April 1, doors open at 8:30 p.m. with Thunder and Polovina starting at 9 p.m.

What: GZA, of Wu Tang Clan, and Killah Priest singing all of your favorite Wu Tang rhymes, with support by Mikey Thunder and Jordan Polovina.

AVON — Gary Grice, known by the stage names GZA or The Genius, is a New York City rapper and a founding member of the Wu Tang Clan, as well as a successful solo artist (releasing "Liquid Swords" in 1995).

GZA claims that "lyricism is gone" from modern rap. For him "its not about telling the story — it's about weaving the tale."

The rapper has an affection for science, which has been articulated through a program that he initiated called B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bring Attention to Transforming Teaching and Learning Science) — a motivating program for high-schoolers to learn science through hip-hop. His intellectual pursuits have even entailed a lecture at Harvard University.

GZA claims early inspiration from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and he said "I live what I rhyme about, I rhyme about what I live."

GZA will be rhyming at Agave on Easter Sunday.

The show is for ages 21 and older.

GZA and Killah Priest will be singing all of your favorite Wu Tang rhymes, with support by Mikey Thunder and Jordan Polovina. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with Thuner and Polovina starting at 9. Tickets are $22 in advance and $26 day-of.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with GZA and Killah Priest from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1, at Rocky Road Remedies in Eagle-Vail.