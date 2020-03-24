Four old friends: ‘Sex and the City’ box set brings back old memories in the Netflix age

For six seasons audiences got to follow the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and friends Charlotte, Samanth and Miranda and their views on dating, mating and relating in the Big Apple. The series ran on HBO from June 1998 to February 2004.

Tricia Swenson | Special to the Daily

In October of 2007, I was given the gift of “friendship” with four amazing women: Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte.

Yes, those are the main characters of HBO’s ultimate hit series, “Sex and the City” and the present came from my friend, Sarah who worked in the television industry. She must have somehow gotten a deal on the six-season box set that included 20 discs of all 94 episodes and a bonus disc filled with quotes, famous guests who were on the show, fashion trends of the times and even dating advice.

Sarah was one of 13 gals I knew who was getting married during what I called “wedding season,” a 15-month time frame where I went to 13 weddings between Memorial Day 2006 to Labor Day 2007. Going to weddings in Maine, Florida, Indiana, California, North Carolina and around the state of Colorado became like a second job for me during that time period. In a note inside the cover of the box set, which is hot pink velvet, she wrote:

Dear Tricia,

Happy belated birthday! I’m sending you some single girls to hang out with. I might be getting married, but I can still listen!

Love,

Sarah

During this time where everyone is confined at home due to coronavirus concerns, there’s all this talk about what Netflix series you are watching. My binge-watch, if I had the time to entertain my boredom – um, we’re still pretty busy here at the Vail Daily – would be this sentimental DVD collection. I’d choose to spend my time with my “four friends” whom I grew to love, admire, cheer and cry for once this gift arrived.

I never had HBO, so I didn’t get to see “Sex and the City” when it aired from June 6, 1998 to Feb. 22, 2004. I’d hear bits and pieces here and there of this brand-new show about these fun, single girls in New York City but never witnessed any full episodes.

Once I watched it, I was hooked. I loved the clothes, their exciting careers and lived their ups and downs with them. And I loved their quotes:

“I don’t believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties.” – Samantha

“I’ve been dating since I was fifteen! I’m exhausted! Where is he?” – Charlotte

“He’s just not that into you. So move on.” – Miranda

“Sometimes we need to stop analyzing the past, stop planning the future, stop figuring out precisely how we feel, stop deciding exactly what we want, and just see what happens” – Carrie

Of course, they were talking about dating, but part of the reason this show has such staying power in our culture is that it can be applied to everything. We should listen to Carrie: take this unnerving time to take a deep breath, stop analyzing the past, stop planning the future and just connect with old friends, even those from a favorite TV show.