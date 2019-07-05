Four movies on Redbox for Independence Day weekend

Brie Larson, who stars in "Captain Marvel," has been a welcome addition to the franchise, said Jenniffer Wardell. "Captain Marvel" is on Redbox this month.

©Disney/Marvel

With the hustle and bustle of Independence Day weekend, sometimes all you want to do is have a quiet night inside.

If that’s on your agenda this year, Redbox has several new and returning movies that will keep you entertained. Some are big and dramatic, meant to provide all the excitement of an outdoor fireworks show. Others are the opposite, the cinematic equivalent of a quiet night under the stars. Here are four picks to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend in the comfort of your home.

‘Captain Marvel’

One of the best Marvel movies to come out in years, “Captain Marvel” is an intergalactic treat you’ll want to watch again and again. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is more fun than he’s ever been, and Hollywood needs to start giving Brie Larson more action movies immediately. As if that wasn’t enough, having it fresh in your memory will make this weekend’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” even better.

‘Us’

If you missed this one in theaters, now’s your chance to experience one of the most unique horror movies of the last several years. Director Jordan Peele, who also wrote and directed the Academy award-winning “Get Out,” offers plenty of new twists with his second deep-dive into the genre. “Us” is definitely bloodier than Peele’s last outing, but it has some of the same unsettling qualities. More spoilers would ruin part of the movie’s fun, but I will say that Lupita Nyong’o’s performance deserves recognition this awards season.

‘Hotel Mumbai’

It would have been terrifying to live through, but it’s gripping to watch. Based on the true story of the 2008 attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, “Hotel Mumbai” is a nerve-wracking action thriller with real-world relevance. The movie doesn’t shy away from violence, so if watching terrorists in action is a no-go for you, it’s best to stay away. If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your couch cushions, however, it’s definitely time to check into “Hotel Mumbai.”

‘The Mustang’

Good movies don’t necessarily have to be about big, splashy action scenes. Fueled by a richly nuanced performance from Matthias Schoenaerts, “The Mustang” is a delicate, moving look at healing. Schoenaerts plays a convict who gets a chance at rehabilitation by training a wild mustang. The best parts of the movie focus on their relationship, a slowly developing bond that helps both sides. There’s not a lot of dialogue, but if you’re looking for something quiet and lovely this is the movie for you.

Back at Redbox

“Captain Marvel” may deepen your understanding of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but the newly returned “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is essential viewing. The movie is a delight for Spider-fans of all ages, bringing a welcome breath of fresh air to the character. Tom Holland seals the deal with a charming, vulnerable performance as Peter Parker.

Also on a superhero front, the returning “Wonder Woman” will remind you that our good Captain isn’t the only woman who can defeat evil. Beautifully balancing iconic action with more emotional moments, this is the movie that proved female-led superhero movies could make a splash at the box office. Relive the original in all its glory, and get yourself hyped for the sequel coming out in 2020.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com.