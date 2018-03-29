Four Seasons employee receives Heart of Hospitality Award

VAIL — Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail employee Tania Lopez has been awarded a $10,000 grant grant for her exceptional work by The Above and Beyond Foundation at a celebration at the resort on March 26.

Presented once per quarter, with the inaugural award going to Sabrena Morgan — an employee at the Resort's sister property in Denver — the Heart of Hospitality Award celebrates those who have excelled in their roles, dedicate themselves to elevating the customer experience and provide the highest level of service identified through a nomination from a manager.

"Words cannot describe how incredibly honored we are to have Tania recognized by The Above and Beyond Foundation," said Raphael Pazzini, Four Seasons Vail's resort manager. "This accolade is a testament to her work ethic, motivation and positive attitude she brings in every day to work. She truly embodies the 'heart of hospitality' and we are so grateful to have her on our team."

Lopez, the recipient of the second Heart of Hospitality Award, began her career with Four Seasons Vail in 2013 as a housekeeper. She was quickly promoted to supervisor before trying her hand in the food and beverage department, and then switching over to room service as order taker.

As a mother and wife herself, she naturally became the department "Den Mother," providing guidance and motherly-love to all the employees.

"I am so grateful and honored to have been chosen for this award," she said. "I would have never dreamed of winning something like this. … The Above and Beyond Foundation has truly touched my life. I feel so blessed."

About The Above and Beyond Foundation

The Above and Beyond Foundation was founded by Mary Jo Valentine Blythe, a local resident of Vail, after decades of work within the hospitality industry.

The Above and Beyond Foundation seeks to recognize and reward outstanding individuals employed in the hospitality industry by providing grants to help them attain their personal and professional goals and better their lives.

To be considered for the award, an employee must be nominated by a senior manager through an application process and must embrace the foundation's core values.

For more information and to view the grant application, visit http://www.tAABF.org.