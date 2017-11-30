Four Seasons set to unveil WhoVail on Friday, Dec. 8
November 30, 2017
If you go …
What: WhoVail unveiling.
Where: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.
When: Friday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free.
More information: WhoVail will be up throughout the holiday season, with Christmas stories being read alound in WhoVail daily Dec. 18-24 at 4:30 p.m.
The impressive life-size gingerbread house inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" returns to Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.
The 140-square-foot creation is built in-house by master carpenter Frank Bontempo and decorated with more than 1,500 gingerbread tiles by the resort's pastry team led by Andrew Schweska and 50 third- and fourth-graders from Red Sandstone Elementary School.
The final result is WhoVail — a walk-in house with intricate detail and pattern work that is up through the festive season.
Symbolizing the beginning of the holiday season on Dec. 8, the unveiling of WhoVail will feature holiday carols by the Vail Mountain School Choir, a guest appearance from The Grinch and Fizzy Bruno (starring as Max), as well as complimentary eggnog, hot chocolate and cookies.
From Dec. 18-24, local celebrities will read their favorite Christmas stories inside WhoVail daily at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.Four Seasons.com/Vail.
