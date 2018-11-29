Four Seasons to put on WhoVail Christmas celebration once again

It's not Whoville, it's WhoVail. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail invites one and all to attend the 6th annual unveiling of WhoVail on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. The WhoVail gingerbread house, inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," is a stunning creation at 140-square-feet built in-house by Master Carpenter Frank Bontempo. Decorated with more than 1,500 gingerbread tiles by the Resort's pastry team lead by Andrew Schweska and 50 third and fourth graders from the local Red Sandstone Elementary School. Symbolising the beginning of the holiday season, the unveiling will feature holiday carols by the Vail Mountain Middle School choir, a guest appearance from The Grinch and Fizzy Bruno (a pup featuring as the Grinch's dog Max), as well as complimentary eggnog, hot chocolate and cookies.

Four Seasons also plans to go to the Town of Vail Council Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 4, to have Friday, Dec. 7, declared WhoVail Day.