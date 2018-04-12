Four Seasons Vail summer schedule includes Speakeasy Saturdays

Four Seasons Resort and Residences is preparing for summer in Vail, featuring activities and events for people of all ages, locals and visitors alike.

SUMMER EVENTS

A Symphony of Wellness

On select nights that Bravo! Vail has performances, book a spa treatment that pairs with the evening's orchestra. Cheers with a glass of wine before heading to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Bravo! Vail performances in one of the resort's Mercedes Benz SUVs. A Four Seasons employee will greet you at the amphitheater with a picnic on the lawn. The spa will also continue its Mountain Cures treatments and Spa Under the Stars package this summer.

Speakeasy Saturdays at The Remedy Bar

The Remedy Bar is holding Speakeasy Saturdays this summer. Kicking off in June, guests and locals should follow The Remedy's Facebook page to obtain the secret password posted every Saturday in order to get specials on drinks, complimentary upgrades on food items and more. The Remedy will also see the return of Munchie Brunchie, the "high altitude" brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

Summer Apres on Flame Terrace

Flame Restaurant will offer a new Happy Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. on the terrace this summer. Guests and locals alike will enjoy the full bar menu and limited food items to savor the cool summer nights while taking in the views of Vail Mountain and the resort's pool.

M.Y.O. Distillery Blend Package

The resort's new M.Y.O. Distillery package allows whiskey and bourbon connoisseurs to experience creating a blend to their liking, firsthand. Through a partnership with Breckenridge Distillery, Four Seasons Resort Vail guests can book this package, which brings them to nearby Breckenridge to work directly with the distillery, along with the expert help of Four Seasons director of beverage Steven Teaver. Take the blend home or bring it back to the resort to enjoy; the choice is yours.

The Ultimate Mountain Biking Experience

Vail is known for many things, including its expansive mountain biking terrain. This summer, enjoy a demo bike from retail partner Gorsuch to hit more than 5,000 acres of terrain. The journey is complete with a curated map by the resort's team of experts to ensure guests hit all the scenic trails offering up adventure, challenge and enjoyment; as well as a picnic backpack.