Fourth Annual Primal Fest hosts full day of free rock music performances

Primal Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Boneyard and 7 Hermits Brewing Company in Eagle.

The fourth annual Primal Fest, a free day-long concert event featuring local punk and classic rock bands, will take place on Saturday, August 29 at Boneyard and 7 Hermits Brewing Company in Eagle.

Primal Fest will feature a rotation of bands playing on two outdoor stages. The live music will begin at 2 p.m. and run continuously throughout the day until nightfall.

The lineup begins with Vail local Jen Mack, an indie rock musician who plays soulful acoustic music inspired by Motown, folk and rock genres. Mack will play from 2-3 p.m. on the 7 Hermits Brewing Company stage, before handing the mic to Who’s Driving Now, a four-piece rock cover band out of Eagle County who will play on the adjacent Boneyard stage.

“We play a variety of well-known modern and classic rock, as well as some music from less well-known bands that we feel people should be exposed to that the corporate music industry does not promote in popular music culture,” Who’s Driving Now’s band description reads.

At 4 p.m. drummer and local music teacher Jake Wolf and his Wolfpack take the stage at 7 Hermits, followed by the Summit County punk band Pinheads playing at Boneyard at 5:30 p.m. El Paso Lasso, a Breckenridge-based cover band that specializes in 90’s to 2000’s alternative rock anthems, will play at 7 p.m., leading up to the night’s headlining performance, Primal J and the Neanderthals, at 8:30 p.m.

Primal J and the Neanderthals play a unique genre that they describe as “Funky Punky Rock Reggae that will get you moving and grooving”. The band began the Primal Fest in 2018, and managed to keep the event going during the pandemic last year.

“It’s just good to be playing again,” band member Dan Renner told the Vail Daily in 2020. “People are appreciative and loving every minute of it.”

The open-air atmosphere and all-day setlist are designed for people to come in and out as they like throughout the day, dropping in for a set here and there or staying for the full afternoon. Food and drink are available for purchase at the host restaurants, and entrance is free for all.

The layout also ensures maximum social-distancing safety for attendees, who are encouraged to keep 6-feet between parties and wear masks when entering and exiting the establishments.

For more information about this year’s Primal Fest, visit the event’s Facebook page, searchable under the title “4th Annual Primal Fest”.