Fourth-graders create home for pollinators at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

VAIL — With support from the George Family Foundation, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail hosted a food for pollinator's field trip for Eagle County fourth-grade students in October.

The field trip included a seed bomb launch and other pollinator-related activities.

Schools were given classroom kits of soil and native flower seeds, which were crafted into tiny balls. Students then launched these "seed bombs" along Gore Creek's riparian terrace adjacent to Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

The seeds will germinate in the spring, restoring the creek bank with native flowers that feed local pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

This event brought to a close the Alpine Gardens' Year of the Pollinator, a year in which many of the offered programs and workshops were geared toward educating the public on the declining population of pollinators and their importance to biodiversity.

For more information about the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, call 970-476-0103 or visit http://www.bettyford alpinegardens.org.