Free concert at Eagle Public Library Thursday

Eli Barsi and her husband, John Cunningham, will perform together at Eagle Public Library on Thursday.

Courtesy Photo

Musical artist Eli Barsi will perform a mix of western roots, traditional country, and gospel music at a special program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Eagle Public Library. The free performance is sponsored by the Eagle County Historical Society and the Eagle Valley Library District.

Barsi is originally a “prairie girl” from southeastern Saskatchewan, Canada who has spent more than three decades writing and playing music. Her rhythmic western roots music features clear vocals, melodic yodeling, and a ‘Carter Scratch’ style of lead acoustic guitar that was originally developed by Mother Maybelle Carter.

Barsi’s country music and traditional western roots music has won multiple awards. Her original songs carry listeners to the places that she writes about. Barsi has performed in Nashville and Branson on her own shows as well as with Ronnie Prophet and the Sons of the Pioneers.

Barsi will be accompanied on vocals by her husband, John Cunningham, who also plays upright bass. Cunningham has toured with Ronnie Prophet, George Jones, and the Allen Sisters.

Historical Society President Kathy Heicher noted that for many decades Eagle County’s economy was driven by farming, cattle ranching and cowboys. Barsi’s performance will be a reminder of that time. Expect to hear a fresh take on traditional music.

“We are excited to present performers of this caliber for our local audience,” Heicher said. “This is just the kind of fun break we need from all of that snow shoveling.”

Barsi, who is also an artist and author, will have merchandise available and will be available to answer questions after the performance. Masks will be required for audience members.