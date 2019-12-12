Vail Snow Days

Vail Snow Days is the official kickoff to winter with free live music, fun après-ski and after-dark parties, gear demos and more. Here’s a look at the weekend’s events and activities:

Friday

Festival Village (Mountain Plaza, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Ski demos from Liberty Skis, gear demos from Oakley, samplings from Nature Valley, Pepsi, Ripple Foods and Kicking Horse Coffee and partner integrations from Audi, Helly Hansen and GoPro

Block Party (International Bridge, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

This will be the place to gather swag and try products like Jack Link’s Beef Jerky and Babe Wine among other brands.

Snow Days Live (4 p.m.)

Live music around town and on the mountain

Free Concert (Ford Park parking lot concert venue, 6 p.m.)

5:30 p.m. gates open, 6 p.m. music starts

Opening band: The Rad Trads

Headliner: Modest Mouse

Snow Days Live (10 p.m.)

Live music around town

Saturday

Festival Village (Mountain Plaza, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Ski demos from Liberty Skis, gear demos from Oakley, samplings from Nature Valley, Pepsi, Ripple Foods and Kicking Horse Coffee and partner integrations from Audi, Helly Hansen and GoPro

Block Party (International Bridge, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

This will be the place to gather swag and try products like Jack Link’s Beef Jerky and try Babe Wine among other brands.

Snow Days Live (4 p.m.)

Live music around town and on the mountain

Free Concert (Ford Park parking lot concert venue, 6 p.m.)

5:30 p.m. gates open, 6 p.m. music starts

Opening band: Rob Drabkin

Headliner: The Head and The Heart

Snow Days Live (10 p.m.)

Live music around town

Sunday

Bluegrass and Bloodies (The Tavern at Arrabelle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Music by the Runaway Grooms

Festival Village (Mountain Plaza, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Ski demos from Liberty Skis, gear demos from Oakley, samplings from Nature Valley, Pepsi, Ripple Foods and Kicking Horse Coffee and partner integrations from Helly Hansen and GoPro

Block Party (International Bridge, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

This will be the place to gather swag and try products like Jack Link’s Beef Jerky and try Babe Wine among other brands.

Snow Days Live (4 p.m.)

Live music around town and on the mountain

For a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.vailsnowdays.com.

Vail Holidays

Vail Holidays will ring in the season with a two-week celebration including ice skating shows, kids activities, cookie decorating, a lantern walk, tree lighting ceremony and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend:

Friday

Santa and the Babies (Vail Public Library, 11 a.m.)

Little tots ages 3 years old and under are invited to join Santa in a calm and casual setting during the daytime (and hopefully not during their nap time). Toys and snacks will be offered to make waiting for your turn with friends and family a playful experience.

Saturday

Vail Holiday Sweater Run (Bart and Yeti’s, 8 a.m.)

Here’s one more chance to wear that ugly holiday sweater during this 5K fun run.

Entry is free with a donation of toys or food to benefit Toys for Tots and the Eagle Valley Community Foundation’s Community Market.

The run starts and finishes at Bart and Yeti’s in Lionshead.

Pre-registration is required at sports@vailrec.com.

Sunday

Vail Après Ski Ceremonial Bell Ringing (El Sabor, 2:45-5 p.m.)

Join Vail dignitaries, guests and locals for the new bell-ringing tradition that kicks off après ski each day.

Complimentary tacos and beverages

Vail Village Tree Lighting Ceremony (Slifer Square in Vail Village, 5 p.m.)

Come hear holiday music from local entertainers like the Eagle Valley High School Jazz band, the Dickens Carolers. There will also be a visit from the town of Vail mayor and St. Nick.

The Faessler family of the Sonnenalp Hotel Vail will be honored. The Sonnenalp Hotel Vail is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the valley.

Free hot chocolate and cookies.

For a complete list of events, visit http://www.vailholidays.com.

15 Days of Minturn

The town of Minturn is recognizing its 115th anniversary by having a celebration that lasts for 15 days. Take part in the tail end of the event this weekend by enjoying an outdoor holiday market, a free concert, a community potluck dinner and more:

Friday

Revival Photographic is hosting a Tintype Portrait Party, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Bring your best 1900s-inspired gear like top hats, snap caps, feather caps, think Prohibition era.

Saturday

Winter Holiday Market (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Shop for unique and hand-crafted gifts, carolers, visits with Santa, food vendors, s’mores and more.

Historical walking tour (tours start at 10 a.m., last tour departs at 1 p.m.)

Hosted by the Eagle County Historical Society

Learn about this town that was incorporated on Nov. 15, 1904.

Self-care Saturdays

Two opportunities to practice self-care on your mat: 9 a.m. Solar Flow Yoga and 11 a.m. Lunar Flow Yoga.

All levels welcome at Anahata Yoga.

Free outdoor concert (3 to 5 p.m.)

Featuring The Blue Canyon Boys playing bluegrass

Beer from Crazy Mountain Brewery, wine from Monkshood Cellars, food by Baked and Loaded

Sunday

Send It Sundays (3 p.m. every Sunday at the Minturn Saloon)

Presented by Crazy Mountain Brewery and sponsored by Weston Snowboards

Raffle prizes each week including ski and snowboard giveaways each month

Community Potluck Dinner (5:30 to 7 p.m.)

Guests should bring their favorite holiday appetizer, salad, side dish or dessert to the Minturn Town Hall.

Entrée sponsored by Sunrise Minturn.

For a full list of events, visit http://www.minturn.org.

Holiday performances

The ‘Nutcracker’

The Vail Youth Ballet Co. will host the “Nutcracker” this weekend at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The Vail Youth Ballet Co. will be joined by guest artists from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance and community members.

Listen to the music of Tchaikovsky while watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and other characters dance across the stage. This holiday favorite is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.

The show is produced by Vail Friends of Dance and presented in part by the Vilar Center for the Performing Arts Community Fund.

Performances will be held Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased online at http://www.vilarpac.org, at the box office or via phone by calling 970-845-8497.

‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.!’

It may not be holiday-themed, but check out the Homestake Peak School students in “Shrek the Musical, Jr.!” this weekend. Students in grades three through eight have been working hard practicing their lines, songs and stage presence to get ready for this weekend’s shows.

Follow the cast as they make their way across sunflower fields and dragon keeps and see familiar characters like Donkey and Shrek himself. “Shrek the Musical, Jr.!” is full of fun, laughter and surprises along with songs, dance and even a little bit of romance.

Head to the Homestake Peak School in EagleVail at 6:30 p.m. for performances on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at http://www.showtix4u.com/events/16006 or at the door. For more information, visit http://www.hpsdrama.org.

Free women’s ski demo day in Vail

Ladies, if it’s been a while since you’ve stepped into a new pair of skis, take advantage of the latest technology at the free women’s ski demo day in Vail on Saturday.

Lionshead will be the headquarters for new women’s specific equipment where you can try a variety of makes and models to see which pair of skis works best for you. Take them out for a lap off of the Born Free Express lift and then grab another pair. Need a bit longer to see what the ski has to offer? Go east over to Mid Vail or Northwoods and see how they zip around on that terrain. The best way to see if a ski feels right is to try before you buy.

Brands that are slated to be offered for test drives include Elan, Kastle, Head, Blizzard, Volkl, Black Crow and more. Outdoor Divas, a women’s specific sports shop in Lionshead, has teamed up with Vail Sports to offer hand-selected skis designed for women.

Take advantage of this free demo between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. If you miss this demo day, don’t worry, there will be one each month for the next three months. For more information, visit http://www.outdoordivas.com.