Free Outdoor Movie Series returning to Edwards this summer

Mountain Recreation and Mountain Youth’s Outdoor Movie Series returns for the second summer in a row.

Mountain Recreation / Special to the Daily

Mountain Recreation and Mountain Youth are bringing the free Outdoor Movie Series back to Edwards this summer after a successful debut in 2020.

The summer schedule kicks off with “Remember the Titans” at the outdoor theater set up at Freedom Park in Edwards on Thursday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m.

Other films in the series include “The Sandlot” on June 10; “Coco” on July 8; and “The Princess Bride” on Aug. 12.

For more information, visit mountainrec.org and register online . (Each film requires a different registration.) While the movies under the stars are free, registration is required to maintain Eagle County’s capacity limit.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring your own picnic, don’t forget your headlamps/flashlights and blankets, and enjoy the movie with friends and family. Gates open 30 minutes prior to sunset; ﬁlms start at sunset (approximate times listed).