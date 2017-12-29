Free snowshoe tour in Vail’s proposed wilderness on Jan. 2

VAIL — Get a firsthand preview of the proposed addition to the Eagle's Nest Wilderness on Tuesday, Jan. 2, with the Headwaters Group of the Sierra Club. See this pristine area on snowshoes and celebrate the Wolf Moon (the first full moon every year) with a day-time trek in Spraddle Creek, just north of the town of Vail.

Snowshoers will experience one of the few roadless areas left within the Vail Valley and learn the value of protecting mid-elevation areas for wildlife habitat, water quality and as a legacy for future generations. This area protects the fragile headwaters of Spraddle and Middle creeks, which flow into Gore Creek in Vail Village. The region is known to support populations of endangered Canadian lynx and Rocky Mountain goats.

Moderate snowshoe

Join longtime local and wilderness advocate Susie Kincade for this free, moderate snowshoe which meanders through meadows, aspen and fir forests, with one small creek crossing. Enjoy the sheltered Spraddle Creek valley and then climb through aspen meadows to find beautiful views of Vail Mountain and Mt. of the Holy Cross in the Holy Cross Wilderness Area.

Expect about 4 miles of moderate snowshoeing over about four hours and elevation gain of 1,200 feet. Factor in about one-hour total for shuttle time to and from the trailhead. Dress warm in layers; and bring snowshoes/poles, sunscreen and sunglasses, plenty of water and a snack. This snowshoe outing is limited to 15 participants.

There will be the option of starting at 9 a.m. at the Westside Cafe in Vail with coffee, and learn the details of the proposed Continental Divide Wilderness & Recreation Act, which includes the Spraddle Creek area, and which is expected to be introduced into Congress in early 2018.

Or meet at the North Trail lot in Vail at 10 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead at the Spraddle Creek stable.

RSVP Required

RSVP is required for this event as participation is limited. You must also sign an online liability waiver with your RSVP: tinyurl.com/y9yaohmk.

Contact event leader Kent Abernethy if you need more detailed driving directions or information by emailing kabern.22@gmail.com or calling 970-485-2081.