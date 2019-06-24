Free tunes: These 6 concerts are free this week around Vail

Whether it’s a girls night out or date night, these six free shows around Vail this week should see sunny skies.

Tuesday, June 25

Hot Summer Nights: The Wailers

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

The Wailers perform in Vail on Tuesday, June 25, as part of the free Hot Summer Nights series.

Special to the Daily

Taking place Tuesday nights at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, shows for the free Hot Summer Nights series start at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Bring a picnic for the lawn or order from the concessions available. The Wailers will be bringing reggae to the iconic Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Up next in the series:

July 2: Jackie Greene Band

July 16: Big Something

Aug. 20: The California Honeydrops

Aug. 27: Bone Diggers: A Star-Studded Exploration of the Paul Simon Songbook

Bravo! Vail Family Concerts

Lundgren Amphitheater, Gypsum

Bravo! Vail’s Instrument Petting Zoo, which travels to various public locations throughout the Vail Valley, exposes children to instruments they otherwise might not ever get to see and hear.

Special to the Daily

Meet the orchestra and try the Instrument Petting Zoo at Bravo! Vail’s free family concerts. The fun gets going at 6 p.m. The classical music series is also hosting a free family concert on Wednesday, June 26, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Wednesday, June 26

Avon Live: La Misa Negra

Nottingham Park, Avon

La Misa Negra, from California, performs Wednesday, June 26, in Avon for the free Concerts in the Park series.

Special to the Daily

La Misa Negra will take the stage at Nottingham Park in Avon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the Avon Live Concerts in the Park free series. The seven-piece band from Oakland blends heavyweight cumbia and high-energy Afro-Latin music. La Misa Negra made its debut in 2011 and has toured the country and released two albums. Local act Split Window will open the show at 5:30 p.m. Avon Live Wednesday concerts are free and feature local food vendors and drinks available for purchase. Free parking is available. However, the use of public transportation is encouraged. Visit http://www.avon.org/events for more information.

Up next in the series:

July 10: Pato Banton & The Now Generation with opener Grant Farm

July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution

July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band

July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou

Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue

Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh

Aug. 28: TBA

Vail Summer Bluegrass: Trout Steak Revival

Solaris Plaza, Vail

Trout Steak Revival kicks off the free four-week Vail Summer Bluegrass series on Wednesday, June 26, in Solaris Plaza, Vail Village.

Special to the Daily

Colorado-based Trout Steak Revival will open the free four-week Vail Summer Bluegrass series. The band will also ring in the new location for the series, moving from Lionshead Village to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village this year. Chain Station opens the show. Vail Summer Bluegrass shows are free and take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Up next in the series:

July 3: Jeremy Garrett & Friends (of the Infamous Stringdusters) with Meadow Mountain

July 10: Hackensaw Boys with Jay Roemer Band

July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart

Concerts by the Creek

Creekside Park, Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek’s free Concerts by the Creek are on Wednesdays.

Special to the Daily

On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.

Up next in the series:

July 10: Traverse Brothership

July 17: Ezra Bell

July 24: Butcher Brown

July 31: Southern Avenue

Aug. 7: The Commonheart

Aug. 14: Turkey Foot

Thursday, June 27

ShowDown Town: The Runaway Grooms

Eagle Town Park, Eagle

ShowDown Town concerts take place Thursdays at Eagle Town Park. Trout Steak Revival opens the series on Thursday, June 27.

Kicking off the free series in Eagle Town Park on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. is The Runaway Grooms, a local trio pursuing its first year performing full time. The group uses a variety of instruments to create refreshing sounds and has been performing across the valley if you haven’t had the chance to see them yet.

Up next in the series: