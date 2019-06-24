Free tunes: These 6 concerts are free this week around Vail
Whether it’s a girls night out or date night, these six free shows around Vail this week should see sunny skies.
Tuesday, June 25
Hot Summer Nights: The Wailers
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail
Taking place Tuesday nights at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, shows for the free Hot Summer Nights series start at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Bring a picnic for the lawn or order from the concessions available. The Wailers will be bringing reggae to the iconic Ford Amphitheater in Vail.
Up next in the series:
- June 25: The Wailers
- July 2: Jackie Greene Band
- July 16: Big Something
- Aug. 20: The California Honeydrops
- Aug. 27: Bone Diggers: A Star-Studded Exploration of the Paul Simon Songbook
Bravo! Vail Family Concerts
Lundgren Amphitheater, Gypsum
Meet the orchestra and try the Instrument Petting Zoo at Bravo! Vail’s free family concerts. The fun gets going at 6 p.m. The classical music series is also hosting a free family concert on Wednesday, June 26, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.
Wednesday, June 26
Avon Live: La Misa Negra
Nottingham Park, Avon
La Misa Negra will take the stage at Nottingham Park in Avon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the Avon Live Concerts in the Park free series. The seven-piece band from Oakland blends heavyweight cumbia and high-energy Afro-Latin music. La Misa Negra made its debut in 2011 and has toured the country and released two albums. Local act Split Window will open the show at 5:30 p.m. Avon Live Wednesday concerts are free and feature local food vendors and drinks available for purchase. Free parking is available. However, the use of public transportation is encouraged. Visit http://www.avon.org/events for more information.
Up next in the series:
- June 26: La Misa Negra with opener Split Window
- July 10: Pato Banton & The Now Generation with opener Grant Farm
- July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution
- July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band
- July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou
- Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue
- Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh
- Aug. 28: TBA
Vail Summer Bluegrass: Trout Steak Revival
Solaris Plaza, Vail
Colorado-based Trout Steak Revival will open the free four-week Vail Summer Bluegrass series. The band will also ring in the new location for the series, moving from Lionshead Village to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village this year. Chain Station opens the show. Vail Summer Bluegrass shows are free and take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Up next in the series:
- June 26: Trout Steak Revival with Chain Station
- July 3: Jeremy Garrett & Friends (of the Infamous Stringdusters) with Meadow Mountain
- July 10: Hackensaw Boys with Jay Roemer Band
- July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart
Concerts by the Creek
Creekside Park, Beaver Creek
On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.
Up next in the series:
- June 26: Freddy & Francine with opener Dustin Lucas
- July 10: Traverse Brothership
- July 17: Ezra Bell
- July 24: Butcher Brown
- July 31: Southern Avenue
- Aug. 7: The Commonheart
- Aug. 14: Turkey Foot
Thursday, June 27
ShowDown Town: The Runaway Grooms
Eagle Town Park, Eagle
Kicking off the free series in Eagle Town Park on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. is The Runaway Grooms, a local trio pursuing its first year performing full time. The group uses a variety of instruments to create refreshing sounds and has been performing across the valley if you haven’t had the chance to see them yet.
Up next in the series:
- June 27: The Runaway Grooms
- July 11: Treehouse Sanctum
- July 18: The Vegabonds
- July 25: Kendall Street Company
- Aug. 1: The Dip
- Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone
- Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone
