Free tunes: These 6 shows are free this week, from Bravo! Vail to Vail Bluegrass
Concerts in the Park, Concerts by the Creek — free concerts all over this week
From classical music to bluegrass, reggae to folk, there’s lots of free music to check out this week across the valley.
Monday, July 8
Bravo! Vail Music Festival
At 2 p.m. at the Avon Public Library, Little Listeners at the Library offers a free concert and instrument petting zoo for kids to try new instruments. At 6 p.m. the Free Concert Series features Schubert, Bartok and Rogerson at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. Little Listeners at the Library and the Free Concert Series continue throughout the week as well.
Wednesday, July 10
Vail Summer Bluegrass: Hackensaw Boys
Solaris Plaza, Vail
For almost two decades, the Hackensaw Boys have shared stages with bands including the Avett Brothers, Trampled by Turtles and many more. The band formed in 1999 when four friends from Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley joined together. The Vail Summer Bluegrass series is free and takes place at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village. Wednesday night’s music will also feature the Jay Roemer Band.
Up next in the series:
- July 10: Hackensaw Boys with Jay Roemer Band
- July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart
Wednesday, July 10
Avon Live Concerts in the Park
Nottingham Park, Avon
Pato Banton & The Now Generation draw influences from Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse and more. The reggae band performs at Avon’s Nottingham Park with opener Grant Farm — known for “Meet Me On The Mountain.”
Up next in the series:
- July 10: Pato Banton & The Now Generation with opener Grant Farm
- July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution
- July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band
- July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou
- Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue
- Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh
- Aug. 28: TBA
Wednesday, July 10
Concerts by the Creek
Creekside Park, Beaver Creek
On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.
Up next in the series:
- July 10: Traverse Brothership
- July 17: Ezra Bell
- July 24: Butcher Brown
- July 31: Southern Avenue
- Aug. 7: The Commonheart
- Aug. 14: Turkey Foot
Thursday, July 11
ShowDown Town: Treehouse Sanctum
Eagle Town Park, Eagle
Treehouse Sanctum performs a fusion of folk, indie rock, alternative and boot stomping Americana. The Denver-based band’s name is a nod to childhood’s eternal creativity and wonder.
Up next in the series:
- July 11: Treehouse Sanctum
- July 18: The Vegabonds
- July 25: Kendall Street Company
- Aug. 1: The Dip
- Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone
- Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone
Thursday, July 11
Minturn Summer Concert Series: King Cardinal
Little Beach Park, Minturn
Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series. Denver-based King Cardinal perform July 11.
Up next in the series:
- July 11: King Cardinal
- July 18: Brothers Keeper
- July 25: Shawn Nelson Band with special guest Rodney Coquia
- Aug. 1: Three Days in the Saddle
- Aug. 8: WoodBelly
- Aug. 15 :Arthur Leland Trio
- Aug. 22: Daniel Rodriguez
- Aug. 29: All Star Local Jam
