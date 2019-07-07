Free tunes: These 6 shows are free this week, from Bravo! Vail to Vail Bluegrass

From classical music to bluegrass, reggae to folk, there’s lots of free music to check out this week across the valley.

Monday, July 8

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

At 2 p.m. at the Avon Public Library, Little Listeners at the Library offers a free concert and instrument petting zoo for kids to try new instruments. At 6 p.m. the Free Concert Series features Schubert, Bartok and Rogerson at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. Little Listeners at the Library and the Free Concert Series continue throughout the week as well.

Wednesday, July 10

Vail Summer Bluegrass: Hackensaw Boys

Solaris Plaza, Vail

For almost two decades, the Hackensaw Boys have shared stages with bands including the Avett Brothers, Trampled by Turtles and many more. The band formed in 1999 when four friends from Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley joined together. The Vail Summer Bluegrass series is free and takes place at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village. Wednesday night’s music will also feature the Jay Roemer Band.

Up next in the series:

July 10: Hackensaw Boys with Jay Roemer Band

July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart

Wednesday, July 10

Avon Live Concerts in the Park

Nottingham Park, Avon

Pato Banton & The Now Generation draw influences from Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse and more. The reggae band performs at Avon’s Nottingham Park with opener Grant Farm — known for “Meet Me On The Mountain.”

Up next in the series:

July 10: Pato Banton & The Now Generation with opener Grant Farm

July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution

July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band

July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou

Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue

Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh

Aug. 28: TBA

Wednesday, July 10

Concerts by the Creek

Creekside Park, Beaver Creek

On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.

Up next in the series:

July 10: Traverse Brothership

July 17: Ezra Bell

July 24: Butcher Brown

July 31: Southern Avenue

Aug. 7: The Commonheart

Aug. 14: Turkey Foot

Thursday, July 11

ShowDown Town: Treehouse Sanctum

Eagle Town Park, Eagle

Treehouse Sanctum performs a fusion of folk, indie rock, alternative and boot stomping Americana. The Denver-based band’s name is a nod to childhood’s eternal creativity and wonder.

Up next in the series:

July 11: Treehouse Sanctum

July 18: The Vegabonds

July 25: Kendall Street Company

Aug. 1: The Dip

Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone

Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone

Thursday, July 11

Minturn Summer Concert Series: King Cardinal

Little Beach Park, Minturn

Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series. Denver-based King Cardinal perform July 11.

Up next in the series: