Free Week of Ski Conditioning in Vail

'Tis the season for ski conditioning. It's a segment of fitness that is only officially celebrated once a year. Want to see what it's all about? The Aria Athletic Club in Vail is running a preview "Hell Week" that is free for everyone–Aria guests, members, friends and family–from Monday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 30.

"Hell Week offers the community a chance to experience the program concept before committing to the entire thing," said Emily Dornan, club director for Aria Athletic Club. "It's a great way to feel what will happen during the full six-week program, and decide if it's a good fit for you."

Ski conditioning is all about leg strength and core stability, as well as endurance and body awareness. Dornan said this week will be a way for Aria guests and members to get an idea of the benefits that will come out of the full program.

"During Hell Week, people will get a taste of the real deal," Dornan said. "The focus of the workouts are broken down into endurance, strength and power. Each class will push participants to find their edge, while maintaining focus and excellent form."

The workouts will have full-body focus, Dornan explained, but will lean a little more heavily on lower body power and agility—the things you need on the mountain.

"The program is highly attended, tons of fun, and every single class we give away some great prizes," Dornan said. "The local community really gets behind this program, and we love hosting it."

Recommended Stories For You

For those who are stoked on what they experience during the complimentary week of ski conditioning, the full program at Aria Athletic Club runs from Monday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 18. It is $99 for Aria members and $275 for non-members.

Aria Athletic Club free ski conditioning "Hell Week" schedule:

Monday, Sept. 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 to 7:30a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30, 8 to 9 a.m.

For more information, call (970) 476 – 7400 or visit ariaclub.com.