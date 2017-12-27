Free Winter Wednesday Art Walks start Jan. 3 in Vail

VAIL — Enjoy a free one-hour public art tour of Vail on the first and third Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 3 through April 4. Meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Vail Village Information Center on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure.

The tour winds its way through the village with discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail Mountain, the master planning of the Village and the importance of site-specific art. The town of Vail's public art collection includes over 47 works of art.

A printed map of the town of Vail's public art collection map is available at the Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers. The map not only features 36 works of art in a walkable area of Vail Village and Lionshead, but it also includes the public art beyond town center to explore.

Over 30 works of art in the town of Vail's collection are created by Colorado artists. For a virtual tour of the collection, visit http://www.artinvail.com on the new interactive collection map.

Ice Theater

The tour also visits the 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater presented by Vicki and Kent Logan on the Gore Creek Promenade.

Recommended Stories For You

Tours are subject to cancellation. Contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator, for more information at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Information about the 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater presented by Vicki and Kent Logan may be found at http://www.artinvail.com.