Friday at Birds of Prey: Today’s schedule of events
As the first day of racing, Friday is the day of Birds of Prey where the celebrations start to get going. The super-G races start at 10:45 a.m., and fun stuff starts after that.
Super-G race
10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
This race is a cross between downhill and giant slalom with more frequent turns.
Birds of Prey Way
Noon to 6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Open from noon-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way is the central hub for all things entertainment at the world cup. Inside Birds of Prey Way, the Pumphouse Bar and sponsor booths will be pouring drinks and holding activations all day. Stroll through to check out booths from sponsors, and grab a drink to enjoy it all.
Live music: Drunken Hearts
2-2:40 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
The band will be playing live music in two sets on Friday: from 2-2:40 p.m. and from 2:55-3:40 p.m.
Giveaway
4 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
Head to the music stage to see if you’ve won a prize. The giveaway is at 4 p.m. on Friday.
US Ski Team athlete signing
4 p.m., Gorsuch, Beaver Creek
Meet some of the athletes from the U.S. Ski Team competing at the Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek. The athlete signing gets going around 4 p.m.
Silent Disco
4-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
New for entertainment surrounding the Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek, the Silent Disco will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in Beaver Creek Village. Silent discos include participants listening to different DJs via headsets.
Ice Skating
4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Free ice skating takes place in the open-air skating rink centrally located in Beaver Creek.
Fireworks
6:15 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
Starting at 6:15 p.m., watch the fireworks go off in celebration of a great first full day of racing at Birds of Prey. Head to the music stage/skating rink for a good view.
Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’
6:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center
As part of the Birds of Prey festivities, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek will be showing Warren Miller’s “Timeless” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and then again at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets cost $21.
