From the Shamrock Shuffle to Pink Vail, live music and snowshoe tours, everything to do in March: Tricia’s Picks 2/26/21

The Shamrock Shuffle offers a 5K and 10K options for those who want to participate competitively or just get out and have fun. (Jessie Klehfoth

Special to the Daily)

Shamrock Shuffle

When you think of March you think of shamrocks, leprechauns and St. Patty’s Day and one tradition you won’t want to miss that is COVID-19-friendly is the Shamrock Shuffle snowshoe race. Created by long-time local family the Krueger’s in 2012 and put on by the Vail Recreation District, the Shamrock Shuffle offers a 10K or 5K race and a 1K fun run for the kids on March 13.

The event takes place on the Vail Nordic Center trails and includes race categories for snowshoes and Yaktrax, as well as a non-prize-eligible running shoe category. Registration is capped at 75 participants per event, so day-of registration may not be available. Every participant is eligible to win raffle prizes and raffle winners will be pre-drawn and the prizes will be mailed to the winners.

New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle will take place in the morning instead of the afternoon. Races will start in waves at 9, 9:10 and 9:20 a.m. To learn more and to register, go to vailrec.com .

Over the years, Pink Vail has drawn thousands of costume-clad supporters to the slopes of Vail and raised millions of dollars. Pink Vail will be held virtually this year. (Daily file photo)



Virtual Pink Vail

Since 2012, Vail Mountain has turned pink in honor of Pink Vail, the world’s biggest ski day to conquer cancer. COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled last year. Pink Vail returns at the end of the month but like all things during a pandemic, it will look a little different.

This year the event will be held virtually, meaning that you can go out with your family and friends and celebrate Pink Vail in your own way, on your own day, on your own mountain. People from all over can take part. Between March 26-28 participants are asked to ski, snowboard, snowshoe, hike or move however they want, while wearing pink, of course, to honor those who have either battled cancer or died because of it.

The money raised from this event benefits all patients at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center, no matter what kind of cancer they have, through enhancements to patient care and patient programming. Due to the event being canceled last year, the 2020 donations are being rolled into the 2021 donations.

This year is also special as it marks the last Pink Vail. So, no excuses, get out there, wear a flamboyant pink costume and send Pink Vail out in style while raising money to help others. For more information, visit pinkvail.com.

The Oteil Burbridge Trio is part of The Residency concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 18-20. (Vilar Performing Arts Center

Special to the Daily)

Vilar Performances

“The show must go on” has sort of been the motto during COVID-19 for the Vilar Performing Arts Center. As most entertainment venues remained dark during the pandemic, the Vilar found a way to keep the music going with live streamed and limited-capacity shows. As restrictions loosened, the Vilar has been able to allow more in-person seating and welcomes you to view a show from the theater seats or from your living room. Here’s what’s on tap for March:

March 4, 5, 6 – Citizen Cope at 7:30 p.m. – $90 for general admission

March 7 – Takacs Quartet – 7 p.m. $95

March 8 – Women’s Adventure Film Tour, 5 and 8 p.m. – $20 for adults, $10 for students

March 14, 15, 16 – S&M2: Metallica and San Francisco Symphony film – 7 p.m. – $20

March 18, 19, 20 – Oteil Burbridge Trio and Special Guests – 7 p.m. – $200 for general admission

March 21 and 22 – An Evening with Chris Thile – 7:30 p.m. – $98

March 28 – Jim Breuer Presents Freedom of Laughter Tour – 6 and 9 p.m. – $62

For details about upcoming shows view the website at vilarpac.org .

Gather ‘Round Week

February was a tough month for Eagle as avalanches took the lives of three Eagle residents. One of those victims was Andy Jessen, owner and founder of Bonfire Brewery in Eagle. In a show of support, Cameron Douglas, owner of Vail’s Montauk and El Segundo restaurants, started thinking of ways to help the families of the men. Douglas reached out to restaurant owners and managers in the valley, asking for participation in a week long event to donate at least part of the proceeds from the sale of every Bonfire beer to aid those families.

From March 1 through 7, participating local bars and restaurants will donate proceeds of sales of Bonfire beer to the three families of the victims from Eagle. At press time, many restaurants had signed up: Montauk, El Segundo, Blue Moose Pizza, Moe’s Original Barbeque, Garfinkel’s, Sweet Basil, Mountain Standard, Dusty Boot Steakhouse, The Met, Minturn Saloon and the Grand Hyatt Vail. The list is growing, so ask your server if they are participating in the Gather ‘Round Week fundraiser and order a Bonfire brew. Restaurants interested in participating should contact montaukvail@gmail.com .

Beaver Creek Wonder is a new artistic playground of photo-friendly, oversize sculptures providing unique experiences scattered throughout the village. (Beaver Creek Resort

Special to the Daily)

Family Fun at Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek is known as a family-friendly resort and even during a pandemic, the beloved Beav’, which turned 40 this season, is still dishing out the fun after the slopes close. Thursdays and Saturdays are particularly fun on the Plaza.

Thursday Night Wonder:

3 to 4 p.m. – Story time

4 to 5 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

4, 4:30, 5, or 5:30 – Guided art walks (with yours truly) on the new Beaver Creek Wonder Art Displays

5 to 6:30 p.m. – Live music

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent Disco

7 to 8:30 p.m. – Live music

8 p.m. – Fireworks

Saturday Family Aprés Ski:

3 to 5 p.m. – Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

3 to 5 p.m. – Family-friendly DJ

5 to 8 p.m. – Silent disco

Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Area that allows those 21 and older to purchase and walk around with alcoholic beverages sold at area restaurants and shops. Grab a drink and stroll around or sit at one of the overstuffed couches or new bars with fire pits adjacent to them. For more information, go to beavercreek.com .

Ice isn’t just for skating anymore, check out the ice bikes at Beaver Creek and the ice bumper cars at Dobson Ice Arena. (Vail Recreation District

Special to the Daily)

Ice, Ice Baby

Snow isn’t the only way to slide around in the winter, we have plenty of ice skating rinks to choose from throughout the valley. Outdoor rinks include the Beaver Creek Ice Rink, the Ice Rink at Arrabelle Square, Solaris Plaza Ice Rink and the Grand Hyatt (formerly Hotel Talisa). Indoor options include Dobson Ice Arena in Vail and the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink in Eagle. Nottingham Lake offered ice skating for the first time in several years. Call in advance to see if the lake is still safe for skating as a closing date is weather and conditions-dependent.

Beyond traditional ice skates, there are a few other ways to move around on the slick stuff: Ice biking and ice bumper cars. For the ice bike, imagine a beach cruiser bike with a blade instead of a wheel in the front and a studded snow tire on the back. The whole bike is on a frame that is also on blades so it can slide, so tipping the bike over is not possible. You still pedal to propel yourself across the ice and to brake, just reverse your foot on the pedal, just like on a single speed bicycle. No skates necessary, just dress for wintry weather and give this new attraction a try. Those wanting to ride the ice bikes unaccompanied by an adult need to be 8 years old or older.

Ice Bikes are available daily for 30-minute time slots from 12 – 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 – 1 p.m. during the day and from 8 – 8:30 p.m. or 8:30 – 9 p.m. under the lights of the Beaver Creek ice rink at night. For more information about ice biking or skating, go to beavercreek.com and click on Winter Activities or call 970- 845-0438.

The Vail Recreation District at the Dobson Ice Arena in Vail offers the ice bumper cars. This is for adults and children over 48-inches tall the opportunity to zoom around, spin, skid and slide to a good time.

Rides are $10 per person for a 15-minute ride. There will be one trip per half hour to allow for social distancing between groups. Up to 12 people at a time can go out on the bumper cars per session. Get your reservations and learn more by going to vailrec.com .

Vail Family Scavenger Hunt

The Town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum have teamed up to bring a scavenger hunt that is based on Vail’s history. All you need is your phone to download the app. Working alone or as a team, players will learn unique facts about Vail’s history as you visit various points of interest from Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead. For those who complete the hunt, a free prize awaits you from the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

To participate, download the free Eventzee app for Apple or Android from your mobile device. Then create a login and enter the code: VailHunt. For more information visit: http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/scavenger-hunt .

Snowshoe Tours

Take a break from the skis and snowboards and slow down a bit with snowshoes.

Walking Mountains is once again offering its free snowshoe tours this winter. Choose from guided walks going out of Walking Mountain’s campus in Avon or from the Nature Discovery Center at the top of the Eagle Bahn gondola (No. 19) out of Lionshead Village.

The tours themselves are free and snowshoes are provided, but keep in mind if you are doing a tour out of the Nature Discovery Center on Vail Mountain, you will need a valid ski pass or Vail Scenic Ride Ticket in order to ride the gondola to get you up there. Each tour is limited to 10 participants per COVID-19 restrictions and reservations are required. Go to walkingmountains.org to register.

Beaver Creek Race Series

Test your fitness skills or just get out and get moving on the show with the following races. To register, go to Beavercreek.com and check out the events calendar .

March 7 – Skimo race – Meet at Centennial Express chairlift. Registration is between 5:30 – 6 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in the Beaver Creek Village.

March 14 – Nordic race – McCoy Park Nordic Center (top of the Strawberry Park Express (No. 12). Registration is between 8:30 AM -9:30 a.m. outside the Candy Cabin. A foot pass for the chairlift will be provided for those who do not have an Epic Pass. The race will start at 10 a.m. for both 5K and 10K races.