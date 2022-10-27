From Trick-or-Treat Trots to costume contests, pumpkin patches and puppet shows, it’s a busy Halloween weekend: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/28/22

A flash mob dances to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" during the Eagle Trick or Treat Wednesday in Eagle. Events have been happening throughout the week leading up to Halloween.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday but there are plenty of things going on for the kids and adults leading up to the spooky holiday. We’ve listed them out by day so you can plan to do as much or as little as you like around the Vail Valley this Halloween season.

Friday

Pumpkin Carving at Alpine Arts Center: Bring a pumpkin and leave with your hand-carved or painted jack-o-lantern. For $15, Alpine Arts Center provides the instructors, tools and templates, and they will also have some treats. Two time slots are available at either 4 or 6 p.m. and parents, there will be “witching hour” specials with beer, wine and champagne for $4. Sign up at AlpineArtsCenter.org .

A Kiddie Halloween Party will be held at North Coast Originals on Broadway in downtown Eagle on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Here, your kids can get crafty by making paper jack-o-lanterns and they can even eat their creations by dipping caramel apples and decorating cookies. For more information, visit Bit.ly/KiddieHalloween .

Glow Flow Yoga at the Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa welcomes you to do yoga practice with a Halloween twist. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume and glow bracelets and necklaces will be handed out before DJ Kirby spins the tunes during class. A $20 donation is recommended and will benefit the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group. Go to AthleticClubWestin.com for more details.

Halloween Parents Night Out gives parents a break while their kids head to the Vail Gymnastics Center on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a costume contest, tricks for treats, open gym time, games, pizza, drinks and a Halloween movie. This is for kids ages 5 to 12 and the cost is $35 if preregistered or $40 for drop-ins. Register in advance at VailRec.com/Register .

Alter Ego Costume Ball is a fundraiser for the Eagle Valley Child Care Association to keep early childhood tuition affordable. Discover your alter ego and head to the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. There will be dinner and dessert by Lauren’s Kitchen and live music by Grey Rails plus a silent auction. Tickets start at $35 and you can purchase them at GiveButter.com/c/AlterEgo .

7 Hermits is having a Hermits Halloween Bash on Friday night. Live music with Uncle Charlie’s Band (featuring members of The Runaway Grooms) will start at 8 p.m. Costumes are strongly encouraged and there will be a costume contest, Jell-o shots and more. Note: 7 Hermits in Eagle will be closing its doors after its Halloween party to make way for a new restaurant coming this winter, so say “goodbye” on Friday.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company is hosting its Halloween Costume Party on Friday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Vail Tasting Room on Bridge Street, Vail Village. Enjoy drink specials and awards for best costumes.

Saturday

Burn some of the Halloween candy calories by taking part in a 2K Fun Run on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nottingham Park. Wear your Halloween costume but make sure you can maneuver the path around Nottingham Lake. There will be a costume contest with prizes awarded after the race and registration includes entry to the run, one pumpkin and one carving kit (while they last). Ziploc bags will even be provided so can keep pumpkin seeds and make a tasty treat at home. Visit Avon.org for more info.

Walking Mountains Science Center hosts its Science Spooktacular: Super Spy Science Fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Avon. Kids will learn the science of solving mysteries through hands-on activity stations and interactive experiments. Go ahead and wear the costumes and get ready to learn and have fun. Visit WalkingMountains.org for more info.

Music Makers Hacienda Musica Fright at the Museum brings in Bravo! Vail musicians to Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon starting at 9 a.m. for a spooky concert followed by a forest walk and instrument petting zoo. More information can be found at BravoVail.org .

Mountain Youth’s Annual Pumpkinfest, presented by Village Market Edwards, will be taking place on Saturday at Riverwalk in Edwards. Start out at The Bookworm of Edwards with Spooky Storytime at 10 a.m., then head over to the Backyard in Riverwalk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for face painting, yard games, bounce house, hot cocoa and more. Grab a pumpkin at the Mountain Youth table for $5. Riverwalk will also host Trick-or-Treat Street for even more candy gathering opportunities at area businesses. More info at MountainYouth.org .

For those who dare…there is a Polar Plunge that will take place in Avon. Wear your Halloween costume and take a dip in Nottingham Lake. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the Polar Plunge goes from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This challenge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado and there’s a $75 fundraising minimum for all adults and $50 fundraising minimum for students and Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Please visit SpecialOlympicsCo.org/Event/AvonPlunge/ for more information.

Fall Fun Fest at 4 Eagle Ranch offers Halloween fun for the whole family hosted by Mountain Life Calvary Chapel from 1 to 4 p.m. Wear your costumes and head to the ranch for games, bouncy houses and lots of candy. This is a family-friendly event, so no scary costumes.

Trunk-or-Treat at Eagle Vineyard Church will offer not only candy but tricycle races, games and fun for all ages. Check it out from 2 to 5 p.m. at Eagle Vineyard Church.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Episcopal Church from 4 to 5 p.m. Let your kids roam between creatively decorated vehicles in the parking lot of the Edwards Interfaith Chapel on Highway 6.

A Celebration of Spirit event will be held with medium Becky Hesseltine. This time of year is a great way to celebrate our spirit-loved ones who have departed from this physical life. Join Becky at Helen’s House in Minturn on Main Street on Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. Learn more at BeckyHesseltine.com/Events/2022/CelebrationOfSpirit .

Halloween at Grand Avenue Grill will feature the music of Jen Mack from 6 to 9 p.m. in Eagle. Come enjoy dinner, drinks, a good crowd Mack’s music will include originals and covers that span the decades and have been influenced by Billie Holiday, Bonnie Raitt and Anita Baker.

Ein Prosit is hosting a Halloween party with prizes for best costume, drink specials, live music and more in Avon starting at 6 p.m.

Minturn Community Fund will host its annual Halloween Party with Minturn’s own Turntable Review band. The event will be held in downtown Minturn at Magusto’s with drink and food specials. There will be a costume contest and the theme this year is “The Looney Bin,” in case that inspires any costume ideas. $20 donation at the door and the event starts at 9 p.m. Minturn.org/Home/Events/14951 .

The Turntable Review will play at the annual Minturn Community Fund’s Halloween Party at Magusto’s in Minturn.

Minturn Community Fund/Courtesy photo

Primal J and the Neanderthals play at Agave in Avon from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. A $500 cash prize will be handed out for best costume, so, get off the couch for this one.

Sunday

If you missed this event on Saturday, Walking Mountains Science Center hosts its second installment of Science Spooktacular: Super Spy Science Fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Avon. Kids will learn the science of solving mysteries through hands-on activity stations and interactive experiments. Go ahead and wear the costumes and get ready to learn and have fun. Visit WalkingMountains.org for more info.

Music Makers Hacienda Musica Fright at the Museum brings in Bravo! Vail musicians to Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon starting at 9 a.m. for a spooky concert followed by a forest walk and instrument petting zoo. More information can be found at BravoVail.org .

It’s not quite a Halloween event, but Touch A Truck was postponed last Sunday and rescheduled for this Sunday. This event gives kids a chance to get up close and hop in and touch these vehicles that are so mesmerizing, all courtesy of the Vail Public Library and Children’s Garden of Learning. This will be held at the Ford Park parking lot and will run from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Minturn Trick-or-Treating happens on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. Stop by Town Hall for trick-or-treating and photo opportunities. Candy is available until 7:30 p.m. or until it runs out. Then, roam the streets of Minturn for more trick-or-treating. For more information, visit Minturn.org/Home/Events/13911 .

The staff at Minturn Town Hall will be ready for the trick-or-treaters on Sunday.

Town of Minturn/Courtesy photo

Also in Minturn on Sunday, check out Rockin’ Halloween with Radio Free Minturn. DJ Dash and DJ Dana will host this at the studio at 105 Williams Street on Sunday during the trick-or-treating with candy for the kids and T-shirts to sell to moms and dads. To get into the spirit of things, Radio Free Minturn will be playing “War of the Worlds” from about 5 to 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Halloween Costume Party will be held at Route 6 Cafe in EagleVail on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. with the music of Rewind. This is a fundraiser for the Vail Valley Theatre Company (whose “A Rocky Halloween” musical shows have sold out this week). $20 is the ticket price and includes one drink. Wear your best Halloween or ’80s costume as this event will be full of people in the Halloween spirit. Visit VailTheatre.org for more info .

Rewind will play at the Ultimate Halloween Costume Party at Route 6 Cafe on Sunday.

Rewind Band/Courtesy photo

Monday

Trick-or-Treat Story Time will be held at the Vail Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. (right before the Trick-or-Treat Trot from 2 to 5 p.m.) This free offering is perfect for babies and toddlers and will feature non-scary Halloween stories and poems and a special appearance by Alp Arts Puppetry. Go to VailLibrary.com for more info.

The 30th annual Vail Trick-or-Treat Trot is the place to be on Monday afternoon. This free event is for infants up to 10-year-olds and their families and allows them to roam the streets of Vail and Lionshead from 2 to 5 p.m. Participating merchants will have an orange jack-o-lantern leaf bag outside their front door. The Trick-or-Treat Trot takes place rain, snow or shine so please dress for the elements and bring your own reusable bag or containers for collecting candy. For more information, go to VailRec.org .

In the Vail Valley, Halloween isn’t just for the kids, adults like to dress up, too.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

We don’t want to leave out the older kids, so the Gypsum Public Library is hosting a Teen Night Costume Contest where those 12 and older are invited to show off their costumes, join in some fun and participate in the outcome by voting for their favorite costume of the night. The event goes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and more information can be found at EVLD.org .