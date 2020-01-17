Front Country brings eclectic ‘roots pop’ to Agave on Sunday

Although Front Country has a foundation in traditional music, they hope to create an individual sound by mashing together genres in what they call "roots pop."

Special to the Daily

In today’s diverse musical landscape, thanks to the advent of streaming and artists’s ability to forgo a traditional record contract, one of the biggest challenges musicians often face is creating recognizable sound. The sound that, when a listener hears it, they immediately know who’s playing it. Some great examples have included Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Drake and more.

Fort Country is working hard to create their own path. Although the band has a foundation in traditional music, they hope to create an individual sound with grace, poise, confidence and extreme skill. They classify their music as “roots pop,” and it’s easy to see where they’re coming from.

Listening to their catalogue, whether on your own or at their performance at Agave on Sunday, you might hear moments that feel like Fleetwood Mac or the Police. You may also hear the Dixie Chicks or Chris Stapleton.

Front Country is anchored by the power and touch of Melody Walker’s lead vocal. She brings an attack that hints of effortless irreverence, while revealing brutal honesty and vulnerability in her singing and songwriting. As exciting a band on stage as they are in the studio, Front Country stands strong and tall in today’s American roots music scene.

Front Country plays at Agave in Avon on Sunday, Jan. 19. The show is 21 and up and starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Visit agaveavon.com for tickets and more information.