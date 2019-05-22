Full Bonfire Block Party schedule of music, including late-night shows

The Bonfire Block Party features 12 bands performing over the course of two days, May 31-June 1, followed by the Sunday Sayonara featuring The Lil Smokies on June 2.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Friday, May 31

Gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Amasa Hines — 4:30-6:30 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-AmasaHines

Black Joe Lewis — 6-7:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-BlackJoeLewis

North Mississippi Allstars — 7:30-9 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-NorthMississippiAllstars

Railroad Earth — 9-10:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)



BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-RailroadEarth

The Sessh — 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Bonfire Stage

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-Sessh

The Runaway Grooms — 10:30 p.m. — Bonfire Taproom late-night show

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-TheRunawayGrooms

Saturday, June 1

Gates open: 2 p.m.

The Lil Smokies — 2:30-4 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street) (Photo by Lisa Siciliano)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-TheLilSmokies-LisaSiciliano

Ripe — 4-5:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-Ripe

J. Roddy Walston & The Business — 5:30-7 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-JRoddyWalston-theBusinessPressPhoto

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — 9-10:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-TromboneShortyOrleansAvenue

The Evolution — 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Bonfire Stage

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-TheEvolution

Hardscrabble — 10:30 p.m. — Bonfire Taproom late-night show

BonfireBlockParty-VDW-052419-Hardscrabble

Sunday, June 2