Full Bonfire Block Party schedule of music, including late-night shows

The lineup gets bigger and bigger each year

Entertainment | May 22, 2019

The Bonfire Block Party features 12 bands performing over the course of two days, May 31-June 1, followed by the Sunday Sayonara featuring The Lil Smokies on June 2.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Friday, May 31

Gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Amasa Hines — 4:30-6:30 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)
Black Joe Lewis — 6-7:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)
North Mississippi Allstars — 7:30-9 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)
Railroad Earth — 9-10:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)

The Sessh — 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Bonfire Stage
The Runaway Grooms — 10:30 p.m. — Bonfire Taproom late-night show
Saturday, June 1

Gates open: 2 p.m.

The Lil Smokies — 2:30-4 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street) (Photo by Lisa Siciliano)
Ripe — 4-5:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)
J. Roddy Walston & The Business — 5:30-7 p.m. — Haymaker Stage (Broadway & 3rd Street)
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — 9-10:30 p.m. — Boneyard Stage (Broadway & 2nd Street)
The Evolution — 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. — Bonfire Stage
Hardscrabble — 10:30 p.m. — Bonfire Taproom late-night show
Sunday, June 2

The Lil Smokies will also perform the Bonfire Block Party closing event, the Sunday Sayonara, on June 2. (Photo by Lisa Siciliano)
