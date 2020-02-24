Full schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open
Everything you need to know for the week, Feb. 26-29
The Burton U.S. Open, Vail Mountain’s most hotly anticipated winter event, takes over town from Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 29. Here’s a full schedule of events, from slopestyle and halfpipe to nightly concerts, and even a few bonus unofficial parties not associated with Burton itself.
Wednesday
Slopestyle Semi-Finals
When: 10 a.m. for women, 12:30 p.m. for men
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Luke Mitrani, Ghost Light
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
Chill Fundraiser Party presented by Nokian Tyres
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum
Cost: $35 at the door, donated to the museum
Thursday
Halfpipe Semi-Finals
When: Women at 10 a.m., men at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Ride on Jake Snowboard Exhibit
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: Burton Store, Lionshead
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Theophilus London, Thundercat
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
Friday
Ride for Jake
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Meet at Gondola One, ride to Chair 4, convene at the top of Riva Glades (one of Jake Carpenter’s favorite Vail runs).
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Slopestyle finals
When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Rider Book Meet & Greet
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Big Freedia, Arrested Development
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Money 2 Burn
When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza
Cost: $10
More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.
Saturday
Sponsor Village
When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Women’s Ride
When: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Halfpipe Finals
When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Ride with the Burton Team
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Fireworks with the Carpenter Family
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
UNOFFICIAL: Shut the Funk Up Silent Disco
When: 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Mountain Art Collective
Cost: $35
More information: The first silent disco staged by new local company Vail Valley Silent Discos, this event brings a new kind of fun to the Burton U.S. Open weekend in Vail. Mountain Art Collective’s parties are well-attended and very fun.
UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Gavlak
When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza
Cost: $10
More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.
Burton U.S. Open Closing Party with music from DJ Cre8, 99 Neighbors, J Espinosa
When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Dobson Ice Arena
Cost: Free