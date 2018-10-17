Full Vail Snow Days lineup announced

The Town of Vail and Vail Mountain have announced the full lineup for this year's Vail Snow Days, which will take place from Thursday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 16.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Shakey Graves will headline Vail Snow Days with two nights of free concerts.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform at Ford Park on Friday, Dec. 14, with Denver native Wildermiss opening the show.

Saturday, Dec. 15, the Ford Park stage will feature Shakey Graves following The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duanne Betts. The Vail Snow Days concerts on Friday and Saturday nights are free of charge with the option to purchase VIP tickets for both shows. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and music starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The four-day festival begins with the Pray for Snow Kick Off Party and Bonfire on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. followed by live music in Vail Village bars and the Pray for Snow pub-crawl.

The Vail Snow Days Festival Village will be in full swing Friday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 16, with interactive partner activations and demos. The event will also feature Bluegrass & Bloodies on Sunday, Dec. 16, as local mixologists take part in a guest-judging competition. The complete schedule can be found at vail.com/snowdays.