Fun runs in costume, the Kris Kringle Market, pop up holiday shopping and Who Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/9/22

The Ugly Sweater 5k Fun Run returns to Lionshead Saturday morning.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k

It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind of holiday flair will do in this non-competitive run or walk through Lionshead on Saturday morning.

Get up early and register starting at 7:30 a.m. in front of Bart and Yeti’s restaurant. The Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. It’s $6 to take part in the event if you bring a food donation, a new, unwrapped toy or diapers. This event benefits The Community Market and local toy drives.

The race route will start and finish at Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead. Choose from a 5K option or a one-mile run option. The 5K course is approximately three miles long, weaving in and around Lionshead and Vail Village. Once again, Santa Claus will be leading the charge on fat bike as he takes runners through town. Dogs on leashes are welcome along with strollers, wagons, or any other way to get your group out there and moving.

Don’t be afraid to show some flair for this event, the costumes are pretty amazing and the creativity is top notch. The races ends early enough that you can still hit the hill for skiing or riding, or go to the after party at Bart and Yeti’s. To register in advance or more information, go to VailRec.com .

Who Vail

The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson checks out the Who Vail gingerbread facade at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail in December of 2021.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Whoville turns into Who Vail at this time of year as the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail creates a scene you won’t want to miss this holiday season. On Friday, the gingerbread house façade inspired by Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” will be revealed to the public with a celebration complete with music and holiday cheer.

Stop by Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday to see pounds and pounds of gingerbread, fondant and icing on display in a home that is fit for the Grinch. Live holiday entertainment will be provided by the Vail Christian High School Choir. Get your pictures taken with the Grinch and possibly his loyal dog, Max, and channel your inner Cindy Lou Who and prevent the grumpy Grinch from stealing Christmas. Holiday cookies and green eggnog will also be served at this complimentary event.

Kris Kringle Market

The Kris Kringle Market will fill the streets of Vail with handcrafted items from Colorado vendors to help you get your holiday shopping done.

Kris Kringle Market/Courtesy photo

Revely Vail continues this weekend with Silent Disco from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lionshead on Friday and free ice-skating shows on Saturday. Head to the ice rink at Solaris for the shows at 5 or 6 p.m. The shows are short, so you don’t have to stay out in the cold too long. Look for festive costumes and holiday music and top talent from the World, International and Team USA collection of skaters.

The streets of Vail will be filled with a festive atmosphere reminiscent of the holiday markets in Europe with the return of the Kris Kringle Market today through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for Colorado-made gifts, housewares, clothing and accessories, foodstuffs and more.

Over 65 vendors will be showing their wares this weekend. Coffee from Peak State Coffee, leather goods from Steamboat Leather, seasoned salts and sugars from Feeding Francis Salt Company and pottery from Pamela Olson Art are just a few of the names that will be there.

This will be similar to the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show that happens during the summer. Stroll around and sip on European-style beer and gluhwein, which is a spiced or mulled wine served hot. To add to the festive look and feel of the Kris Kringle Market, the mood will be taken up a notch with Those Austrian Guys playing music throughout the day.

This shopping experience is sure to put you in the holiday spirit while shopping and supporting Colorado brands. Those on the receiving end of this gift-giving exchange will delight in the gifts you find. For more information, go to DiscoverVail.com/Revely .

Holiday Pop Up

Hygge Life in EagleVail has teamed up with neighboring stores, Ketsol and Ski Town All-Stars and other vendors for a holiday pop-up this Friday.

Hygge Life Facebook page/Courtesy photo

Speaking of shopping, get more gifts picked up at the 2nd annual Holiday Pop Up in EagleVail. Hygge Life is teaming up with neighboring shops, Ketsol and Ski Town All-Stars to provide a festive and fun atmosphere after you get off the slopes or leave work. Get your weekend started with holiday drinks, treats and vibes from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Hygge Life features European and especially Scandinavian-style home décor. Give the gift of light with amazing candles, the gift of warmth with cozy blankets, gifts for the host with the most and more. Hygge is the Danish art of finding coziness in everyday moments and that idea definitely enhances the holiday spirit.

Ketsol is an adventure lifestyle brand and its mission is to blend art and adventure through comfortable, versatile and sustainable clothing and accessories. You may have seen their popular trucker hat collection or even experienced painting a trucker hat (the next trucker hat painting class that owner, Elise Holmes, will be teaching is this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.).

Speaking of hats, Ski Town All-Stars has unique hats with fun sayings on them. Cover your lid and buy a few for friends during the Holiday Pop Up. They also sell skis in case you’ve asked Santa for a new pair of sticks. They have super cool après ski booties, Pit Viper sunglasses, shot skis and more.

In addition to what will be available in those three stores, there will also be other vendors involved in the fun:

Clogs – Tessa Clogs

Jewelry – Paulina Warren Jewelry

Botanical silks – Seed & Silk

Jewelry – Wolf People

Prints and cards – Agostina

Wellness gifts – Vail Valley Wellness

Clothing – Katch Clothing

Pillows – Edie Ure

Wildcrafted – The Belden Witch

Prints & Puzzles – Mtns Co

Wine tasting – Pier 13 Liquor

Beverages – Lost Identity Beverage Co.

Go to the event page on Facebook for more details.

Second Friday ARTwalk

The Second Friday ARTwalk happens this weekend with plenty of holiday flair and cheer in downtown Eagle.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

EagleARTS has been busy getting things set up for a special Second Friday ARTwalk with a holiday twist. Guests are invited to stroll along Broadway from 5 to 8 p.m. and visit local shops, galleries and restaurants while feeling the holiday spirit. The monthly event has teamed up with the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Wassailfest, which is where you are invited to come into area businesses and try their wassail recipe.

All week long, area businesses have been inviting the public in to sample the wassail and vote on the best one for a chance to win prizes. The term “wassail” is an old English word meaning “be you healthy” and it was a medieval ritual that hoped for a good apple harvest the next year. Wassailing also means going from house to house and caroling, just like in “The Wassail Song” that is performed so often this time of year. So, allow plenty of time to try some wassail and vote for your favorite drink.

Get some holiday shopping done by finding unique and handcrafted gifts by local artists and participating businesses, including ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, Everyday Outfitters, Wishes Toy Store, Nuture Skin and Body, Antlers and Rosé, ROAM, Yoga Off Broadway, Foodsmith/Mountain Flour, QuietKat, Mountain Lifestyle Properties and the Vail Valley Art Guild.

If you’re hungry, in addition to the restaurants there will be two food trucks: Food Stop and Mama’s Pierogis. Brent Gordon and Steve Hopping will be playing music in ARTSPaCE. Bring the kiddos, Santa will be a Wishes Toy Store ready to talk to them if they have been naughty or nice.

For more information, visit the EagleARTS website at EagleArts.org .