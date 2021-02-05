Game Day: 7 ideas for takeout from Vail Valley restaurants this Super Bowl Sunday

After an unusual season due to COVID-19, the NFL will host the 55th annual Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, which means a home field advantage for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who face the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Weeknd will provide halftime entertainment.

But if you’re not a huge sports fan, the best part of the night is usually the food. All-American grub that pairs best with beer and burps. It’s hearty, spicy, savory and probably cheesy: A.K.A., the best.

Although bars and restaurants are open in Eagle County, capacity is still at 25% due to COVID-19 restrictions. Reservations are reccomended.

For those catching the action from their couches at home, take out could be the answer to all your game day grub needs.

Here are seven ideas for Super Bowl take out this year.

Fiesta’s Cafe – Edwards

Fiesta's takeout is a perfect pair to any night in, but the enchiladas are a home run.

Tricia Swenson

Fiesta’s is doing the cooking for you with its Big Game Take Out Sale:

$0.75 – Wings

$3 – Enchiladas (a fan favorite)

$2 – Taquitos

$1.75 – Handmade tamales

$8.50 – Guacamole pint

$8 – Chips and a pint of salsa

$15 – Shrimp Ceviche

fiestascafe.com

Northside Coffee & Kitchen – Avon

Northside is offering their signature take and bake meals that feed up to six people:

$32 – Enchiladas

$32 – Lasagna

$32 – Chicken Parmesan

$32 – Chicken Marsala

$36 – Shrimp Scampi

$32 – Italian Sausage Bake

thenorthsidekitchen.com

Garfinkels in Lionshead – Super Bowl Party and Takeout

Garfinkels will close at 4 p.m. for a Super Bowl party. Reservations are required. Tables are eight people maximum per group, and it’s a $50 per person cover charge. Reservations can be made by emailing garfsoffice@gmail.com. Garf’s menu will also be available for takeout. Order these classic appetizers for your own Super Bowl Party:

$14 – Wings

$20 – Nachos

$11 – Quesadillas

$14 – Chicken Fingers

$10 – Mozzarella Sticks

$13 – Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10 – Sweet Potato Fry Basket

garfsvail.com

Pizza

Nothing says Super Bowl House Party quite like pizza and there are several places to grab a few slices or whole pies. There are plenty of pizza joints up and down valley that deliver, too. Keep in mind, pizza places will be very busy on Sunday, so order early if you want to get your pizza before kick off time, which is at 4:30 p.m.

Turtle Bus's wood-fired pizza is available in EagleVail, near Avanti Tattoo and across the street from Big-O Tires.

Casey Russell

If you’re looking to try something new, Turtle Bus out of EagleVail is offering new wood-fired pizza from the parking lot. The walk-up table has margherita, meat lovers’ and veggie personal-size pies, so order a few if you’re hoping to feed a crowd. Other menu items include roasted cauliflower bites with pesto drizzle and homemade brownies and cookies. The spot is open from late afternoon to early evening, and hours will increase as days get longer. Delivery is also available to EagleVail residents only.

theturtlebus.com

Orderfood Vail by à la Car

Orderfood by à la Car is the Vail Valley’s restaurant delivery service that will bring some of the best dishes from Vail to Edwards right to your door. Order between 5 and 10 p.m. (last order must be placed by 9:30 p.m.) If you want to get away from the traditional Super Bowl snacks like nachos and wings, try veal ambrosia from Lancelot in Vail or shrimp chau chau from Annapurna Nepali and Indian cuisine.

orderfoodvail.com

Food Trucks

Food truck grub is beloved for a reason: it’s fast, easy and delicious. Rocky Mountain Taco is the obvious answer for most in the Vail Valley, their selection of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and tortas is available at the EagleVail and Avon trucks, and nachos, french fries, burgers and more are available at the Minturn brick-and-mortar store.

But there are several new players on the Vail Valley food truck scene, one of which has timed its grand opening with Super Bowl Sunday. High Altitude Wings has set up shop at the Eagle River Park, offering a collection of sandwiches, sides and – you guessed it — wings. With 12 different wing sauces to choose from, any combo you get will be sure to please a crowd. As a bonus, rumor has it there will also be a Girl Scout Cookie booth at the river park.

Pre-orders are available now, but if you decide to just head straight there to order, the truck asks that you allow 15 minutes for your food to be prepared. The truck opens on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. After this week, the truck will be open Fridays-Mondays.

970-470-0006

Drinks

Bonfire Brewing celebrated 10 years of business in 2020. Co-founder Andy Jessen died in the Silverton avalanche earlier this week.

Special to the Daily

No Super Bowl is complete without beer, right? This weekend, consider supporting Bonfire Brewing. Co-founder Andy Jessen was one of the three fatalities in Monday’s Silverton avalanche, and his wife Amanda is also a co-founder. Bonfire cans are available at most local liquor stores, but consider stopping by the brewery for a beer or some to-go, since more of the profits will go directly back to the business at their brewery.

Save Our Restaurants

Perhaps one of the most important reasons to order take out this Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just for the pure pleasure delivered to your taste buds. Take out can also help local restaurants, and posting pictures of your haul to social media can help even more.

Save Our Restaurants, started by Edwards locals Beverly Freedman and Melinda Gladitsch, is a grass roots effort to encourage those who have to means to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or dining in person at least once a week to support the eateries and staff. Take a picture of your meal, tag the restaurant and tag @saveourrestaurantsvailvalley on Facebook and @save_our_restaurants on Instagram.

Entertainment Editor Casey Russell contributed reporting to this story.