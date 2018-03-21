‘Game of Thrones’ parody coming to Vilar Center on March 24

BEAVER CREEK — Winter is coming … and so are the laughs.

"Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire" will take the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $38 and $15 for students, available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Get Your Fix

"Game of Thrones" is currently one of the most popular shows on TV. This past July, 30 million viewers in the U.S. watched the season 7 premiere of the hit TV series.

As legions of fans eagerly await the next — and final — season to air on HBO, there are other ways to get your "GoT" fix in the meantime. "Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire" is a hilarious sendup of the most-talked about show on television.

"Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire" is written and composed by Jon and Al Kaplan, the duo behind "Silence! The Musical," an award-winning 2005 musical parody of "The Silence of the Lambs."

"Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire" brings all of the beloved — and most despised — characters from "Game of Thrones" to life for a funny show filled with lots of songs and laughs.