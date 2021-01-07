Garret Sayers, Nikki Glaspie, Nigel Hall announced as special guests for Robert Randolph residency at the Vilar Center

The Residency, a new program where the Vilar Performing Arts Center is hosting artists for creative sessions culminating in weekend concerts, is hosting Robert Randolph feat. G. Love, Michael Kang and Special Guests. The concerts are Jan. 14-16, with limited availability to protect guests and follow public health orders.

The VPAC has announced that the special guests are Garret Sayers of The Motet; Nikki Glaspie of The Nth Power and Beyonce’s former drummer and Nigel Hall of Lettuce and the Warren Haynes Band.

Robert Randolph's performance history shows his appreciation for mixing genres and collaborating with other musicians, which he will showcase at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Special to the Daily

Robert Randolph became an accomplished pedal steel guitarist, vocalist and songwriter through playing at his church. Robert Randolph and the Family Band released their label debut on Sony Masterworks, “Got Soul,” channeling the sounds of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Derek Trucks.

As the band packed New York City clubs, Randolph deepened his appreciation for funk, soul, rock, jazz and the jam band scene. This collaboration during The Residency will mark a fusion of these genres into one auditory experience.

G. Love brings funk and hip-hop-influenced sounds, well evidenced in a 2018 live cover of Paul Simon’s “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover.” Kang plays guitar in The String Cheese Incident. The Motet, in which Sayers plays bass, brings funk-heavy jam sounds. Nikki Glaspie graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston and credits her education there as one of the driving forces that led her to becoming the drummer in Beyoncé’s all-woman backing band. Nigel Hall is the vocalist of Lettuce, one of the most well-known names in jam today.

Robert Randolph and some members of this cast of characters have previously performed in Vail. Randolph, Hall, Glaspie and Sayers, along with Eric “Benny” Bloom played at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in August 2020, and Nikki Glaspie partnered with Bonfire Dub for a Shakedown Presents! concert this summer outside the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. Randolph headlined Bonfire Block Party in 2017.

For more information about the artists and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org.