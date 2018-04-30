Gateway to Craft Beer returns Memorial Day Weekend featuring Avery, Left Hand and New Belgium breweries

Where: Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, about three hours west of Vail.

Gateway to Craft Beer, a four-day craft beer-focused event at Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, returns Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28.

Expanding on the success of the inaugural event in 2017, the weekend will offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the resort's activities and serene location while indulging in quality craft beer from three of Colorado's top brewing companies.

Andy Parker, special projects manager and chief barrel herder for Avery Brewing Co.; Matt "Hand Truck" Thrall, director of brewing for Left Hand Brewing Co.,; and Lindsay Barr, sensory program director for New Belgium Brewing Co. and co-founder of DraughtLab, LLC, will share their passion for craft beer and host a series of tastings, events and educational sessions throughout the weekend.

Weekend Schedule

Gateway to Craft Beer begins on Friday, May 25 with gourmet s'mores, craft beer pairings and an evening of stargazing. Zebulon Miracle, the resort's on-site curator of curiosity, will host the evening and share his knowledge of the planets and constellations. On Saturday, beer enthusiasts can join Parker, Thrall and Barr for a hiking adventure to explore the resort's scenic surroundings followed by a hosted beer sampling. The weekend will end on Sunday with the brewers sharing their expertise during beer education classes.

Guests will also take home a unique, signature Gateway Canyons souvenir to remember the festivities and continue their craft beer adventures.

In addition to Gateway to Craft Beer's weekend programming, the resort will host a dinner on Saturday, May 26, with Parker, Thrall and Barr for $95 at Entrada Restaurant, one of the resort's fine dining options. The evening will include passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres and a three-course meal with craft beer pairings and a discussion of each pairing.

Gateway to Craft Beer is a complimentary event open to all resort guests. Reservations for the private, three-course meal with the brewers at Entrada Restaurant can be booked by calling the resort at 970-931-2458.

Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa includes 72 luxury guest rooms and suites, including 14 private casitas. The property features dining options; a spa; canyon air tours and trips aboard a luxury helicopter; privileged access to more than 100 years of automotive history and design at the Gateway Canyons Auto Museum; and a variety of self-selected experiential activities offered through the on-site Adventure Center and Driven Experiences programs.

In 2017, Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa was named the no. 3 Best Resort in the West in Travel & Leisure's World's Best Awards competition.

For more information, call Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa at 1-866-671-4733 or visit http://www.gatewaycanyons.com.