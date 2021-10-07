Gear swaps, art walks, a TGR film and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 10/08/21

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week continues at various eateries.

John-Ryan Lockman

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week kicked off last Friday and continues through this Sunday. If you haven’t been out to the participating restaurants, you still have time to take advantage of the $20.21 specials at over two dozen restaurants in Vail and Beaver Creek.

Most restaurants will offer an entrée priced at $20.21, which indicates the year we are in. Some will offer something smaller for $2.21, like Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company offering its house-made cookies for $2.21 or a coffee or tea for $2.21. Blue Moose Pizza is offering $2.21 draft beers and house wines during happy hour. Here are some other deals you won’t want to miss:

Garfinkels – Lionshead:

$20.21 Ribeye steak, salad, vegetable, choice of starch

Choice of various courses so you can customize your meal

Hooked – Beaver Creek:

1/2 dozen oysters for $20.21

Sushi sampler for $20.21

$20.21 off the Whole Fish Experience

Vail and Beaver Creek Chophouse – Lionshead and Beaver Creek:

8-ounce Prime hanger steak served a la carte with Chophouse compound butter

8-ounce Prime hanger steak served a la carte with a red wine reduction and topped with boursin cheese

Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail – Vail

$20.21 menu and Colorado striped bass, sweet potato hash, smoked bacon, cipollini onion, frisee, brown butter vinaigrette

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant, keep checking back on the website to see if they have joined. Hotel specials include 30% off standard room rates at the Grand Hyatt Vail and 25% of all units at the Antlers of Vail.

Wherever you decide to dine or stay, call for reservations in advance. These deals are very popular and you don’t want to be turned away if the restaurants can’t fit you in. For a full list of specials, go to diningataltitude.com.

Gyptoberfest

Celebrate all things fall at the Lundgren Amphitheater Field on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Courtesy photo

If you haven’t noticed already, this valley loves anything Oktoberfest-themed. We’ve already hosted three Oktoberfests at Vail and Beaver Creek during the month of September and Beaver Creek even did an encore with Bavarian Days this past weekend. That vibe moves down valley this weekend to Gypsum, where they are hosting Gyptoberfest.

Gyptoberfest celebrates all things fall with a jubilee on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lundgren Amphitheater Field. The Town of Gypsum and the Gypsum Chamber of Commerce know how to throw a family fun event in this quaint mountain town.

There will be food, non-alcoholic drinks and beer as well as live music from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be lawn games for all ages, but for those 21 and older, there will be stein holding and keg rolling competitions at 4 p.m.

There will be a Great Pumpkin Race for the kids at 2:30 p.m. There will also be bounce houses and a bouncy obstacle course along with bubble bowling, inflatable zorb balls and sand art.

Costumes are encouraged at this event, and this includes anything Oktoberfest-ish as well as Halloween since it’s a few weeks away. Or, just wear your flannel, the unofficial fabric of fall. For more information, go to townofgypsum.com .

Teton Gravity Research film

Get stoked for the upcoming winter sports season by viewing “Stoke the Fire” by Teton Gravity Research at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

Courtesy graphic

You know it’s fall when the ski and snowboard films come to town. While it’s still brown outside, the big screen shows movie-goers plenty of powder and snowy skies. The latest film from Teton Gravity Research is called “Stoke the Fire” and just by watching the movie trailer, you’ll feel that stoke that first got you hooked on the sport.

In “Stoke the Fire,” athletes answer what “stoke” means on screen, while encouraging the viewers to ask themselves the same question: Are you trying skiing or snowboarding for the first time? Are you stoked that the sport is taking you on travels across the nation, or even the world in search of powder? Are you stoked because your kids are getting into the sport? Or even your grandkids?

Stoke means different things to different people, but the feeling is the same…it elicits a smile and an excitement inside that brings us all together on the slopes.

Athletes in this film include Nick McNutt, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Coulter Hinchliffe and Elyse Saugstad and many more. The scenery is fantastic and is second only to the amazing camera work that Teton Gravity Research is known for.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. The movie will be shown at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go it vilarpac.org .

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Swap

Load up on new and gently used gear at a discount at the annual Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Swap this weekend.

Daily file photo

Another sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s annual gear swap. This year, it will take place Friday through Sunday at the Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead, where they transform the entire place into a sporting goods store.

The swap will feature gently used goods and brand new items that still have the tags on. Hard goods like skis, snowboards and boots will be broken out into different sections of the arena. Outerwear and accessories are plentiful. This is a great place to get that extra pair of socks or if you lost your goggles at the end of last season, get a pair at a discount.

This is a good place to pick up items for the kids, too, since they grow out of things so fast. For the fashionistas, there’s sometimes a deal on a high end brand, so grab that bargain if it fits and the price fits your budget.

Schedule:

Friday – 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit vailskiswap.com .

Second Friday ARTwalk

The Second Friday ARTwalks continue this month in downtown Eagle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Courtesy photo

The Second Friday ARTwalk returns this month and as usual, it’s more than just art. Take some time to stop by and grab a bite to eat or a drink, listen to live music and do a little shopping while meeting area artists.

The EagleARTS and the downtown businesses have been working hard to once again showcase the ARTwalk to locals and visitors alike. Get a jump on holiday shopping by shopping local. The holidays will be here before you know it.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a Second Friday Art exhibit and reception in their Eagle Gallery also from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 108 W. Second Street in Eagle. Meet even more local artists and learn about the Vail Valley Art Guild.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dress for the cooler evening temperatures and wear comfortable shoes for perusing the booths. Can’t make it this week? Don’t worry, the Second Friday ARTwalks will continue into the winter months. For more information, visit eaglearts.org .