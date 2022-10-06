Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosts is annual gear swap at Dobson Ice Arena this weekend.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail/Courtesy photo

Gear Swaps

Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap

A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.

As in years past, the swap will take place Friday through Sunday at the Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead, where they transform the entire place into virtually a sporting goods store. Rows and rows of equipment and racks of outerwear fill the floor. The equipment and accessories are divided into different sections so even if you just need to find new gloves, you can get in and get out easily.

The swap will feature gently used goods and brand new items that still have the tags on. Hard goods like skis, snowboards and boots will be available as well. Outerwear and accessories are plentiful. This is a great place to get that extra pair of socks or if you lost your goggles at the end of last season, get a pair at a discount.

Have your kids outgrown their gear and clothing from last year? This is a good place to pick up items for them, too. There is usually a good selection of winter boots, think fashionable Sorel boots for the ladies and après ski footwear for men. You can try them on for size and bring them home all while saving money.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The gear drop-off period ended Thursday, so you’ll have to wait until next year to put your gear, outerwear and accessories into the swap.

Schedule:

Friday – 3 to 9 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep in mind that the largest selection of sizes, colors, etc. will be when the doors open on Friday, but there will still be good finds by Sunday afternoon. The event is free to attend, but you need to reserve a ticket. To do so and to find out more information, visit VailSkiSwap.com .

Route 6 Café Gear Swap

While the Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap benefits the athletes at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, the Route 6 Café Gear Swap benefits the Eagle Valley Humane Society. Ollie Holdstock, the owner of Route 6 Café, hosted the event last year and decided it was a success, so it’s back for year number two.

You can still drop off gear on Friday and then event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gently used gear, tools, clothing and accessories are all welcome.

The Eagle Valley Humane society’s goal is to house homeless animals until they find their fur-ever home and they help facilitate the adoptions. Much of the proceeds from this swap will go toward vet bills while the animals are in the Eagle Valley Humane Society’s care.

Last Vail Farmers Market and Art Show

Noah Price of Mountain Bluebird Farm organizes produce on the first Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. The weekly market wraps up its season on Sunday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

This Sunday marks the last Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show, the county’s largest market that runs 17 Sundays, starting on Father’s Day. The event has grown over its 22-year history, and now boasts 148 vendors. This late in the season you are sure to find late-harvest fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, tomatoes and squash. Don’t forget to stock up on some of the finds like local honey, soaps, meats, and specialty foods.

It’s called an art show as well as a farmers’ market. Check out the paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, handcrafted leather goods and more. Housewares and clothing can be found as well. There is literally something for all ages and tastes.

Speaking of tastes, the market is also a great place to grab a bite to eat. With 40 vendors featuring everything from Elote corn, Inner Light Juice, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ, salmon wraps from Kaleb’s Katch and bratwurst to desserts, cookies, pastries and sweet roasted nuts, it’s the best place for your group to find something for everyone’s palates.

The hours are from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Parking is free during the day and the Vail Village parking structure may fill up, but you can always park in the Lionshead parking structure and take the free in-town shuttle bus to the market venue. For more information and to learn more about the vendors, go to VailFarmersMarket.com .

Hygge Life Dinner

Hygge Life is bringing back its Hygge Dinners in its showroom this weekend featuring dishes from The Rose.

Hygge Life/Courtesy photo

Come and get cozy and learn more about Hygge, the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in everyday moments, no matter the time of day or season, at the Hygge Dinner this weekend. The Hygge (pronounced hoo-ga) Life store in Eagle-Vail will host this intimate event on Sunday evening (Saturday night’s dinner has already sold out) and they are happy to bring these dinners back after a break during COVID-19.

Alexandra Gove and Koen van Renswoude are the dynamic duo behind Hygge Life, starting out at the Vail Famers’ Market and Art Show before adding a brick-and-mortar space for people to shop and learn about hygge year-round.

Sunday’s dinner will include a five-course meal featuring farm-to-table dishes with locally sourced ingredients by The Rose. Cocktails and wine have been specifically paired to go with each course. The décor will follow the hygge theme: think soft candlelight, cozy blankets or sheepskin on the chairs, cute menus printed up so you can anticipate the next course and there will be plenty of flowers and greens from Riverbee Floral to transform the Hygge Life showroom into a fabulous setting.

In addition to the welcoming ambiance there will be storytelling, which is so very hygge, to share in the intimate experience of moments. To round out the look and feel of the evening, enjoy live music while meeting friends old and new.

In the past, Hygge Life also has hosted dinners at The Rose in Edwards, the Bread Bar in Silver Plume, the Milston Well Farm in Boulder County and the Church House in Denver. Tickets for the event are $225 and can be purchased through their Facebook Events page.

A Night of Excellence

The area Rotary Clubs and Starting Hearts are once again hosting A Night of Excellence, which is an event that thanks and shines a light on those who serve. This 9th annual event will take place at the scenic 4Eagle Ranch just a few miles off I-70 in Wolcott. Come out and enjoy a barbecue dinner, live entertainment, a silent auction and an awards ceremony that will celebrate our emergency responders and safety organizations.

The event was formerly known as the Eagle County Public Safety Awards. The event is also a fundraiser for the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund and Starting Hearts. The Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund helps responders during times of crisis by assisting with basic needs and ensures community support to those who sacrifice so much for their communities. Starting Hearts is dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims. Starting hearts provides education and distribution of defibrillators in public locations and aims to provide early care when needed in an emergency situation.

Rotary International fits in because of its goals of providing service to others through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

Tickets are $45 and that includes the barbecue dinner, the live entertainment and a free drawing ticket. The event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Starting Hearts at info@StartingHearts.com .

Cupcakes and Canvas

The Alpine Arts Center is hosting Cupcakes and Canvas this Sunday where you can learn how to paint a scarecrow.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Alpine Arts Center lets kids get messy and eat their cake, too – a cupcake that is. Cupcakes and Canvas (the child’s version of the adult orientate Cocktails and Canvas) welcomes kids to the art tables at the Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk in Edwards for some time away from their screens and devices to get their creative juices flowing. This alternates with Cupcakes and Clay, which is equally fun to do, so check the events calendar at Alpine Arts Center’s website for the next offering.

This weekend’s theme will be scarecrow painting and no prior painting experience is necessary. The art professionals at Alpine Arts Center will take participants through a step-by-step process. From a blank canvas to a finished product, it is fun to see the image unfold and see how different painters interpret the subject matter.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m. All materials and cupcakes are provided. Parents, if you would like a cocktail while you join your child in painting on canvas, beer or wine is available for purchase. To sign up, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org .