Gearing up for summer

Outdoor adventure becomes even more fun when you have the proper gear for all the elements. Whether you’re planning a casual outing or a more intense excursion this summer, check out some of season’s best finds for playing outside.

For everyday adventure

Kora Neema Lightweight Technical Base Layers

Kora recently launched its new Neema Collection, a lightweight blend of yak wool, merino and CoolMax Eco. The Neema layers are soft to the touch and have been designed as a stand-alone skin-fit summer layer or a lightweight base layer for all-year-round activities. The collection includes three styles for both men and women: tank, short sleeve crew and long sleeve crew, plus a relaxed-fitting hat. $25-$95





Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars

These compact binoculars are an ideal adventure companion. They are rugged, waterproof and fogproof, and the Swiss-engineered optics are top-notch. They come in a range of bright colors and make it even more fun to share time outside with friends. $95





Ortovox Piz Duan Swisswool Jacket

Brand new this spring, this is a lightweight insulation layer that offers breathable warmth and comfort during mountain adventures. The jacket is also wind and water resistant. It has a stretchy, active fit and streamlined aesthetic. $290.





Forsake Women’s Thatcher Low WP

Lightweight and durable, this unique sneakerboot delivers the performance you need to take advantage of every opportunity to get outside this summer in style. It’s completely waterproof, thanks to a full internal waterproof breathable membrane and waterproof full-grain leather. It features mesh over the tongue and collar for extra breathability, a shank for added stability when hiking, and aggressive lugs on the outsole for better traction. $140.





Alpine Start With Benefits

Daily adventures need fuel. This new plant-based combination from Alpine Start gives coffee and matcha the boost of organic lion’s mane to create mental clarity, organic reishi mushrooms and vitamins A and D for immune support, along with MCTs from coconut to improve focus. Just grab your mug and pour hot water over these dairy-free and vegan mixes to add even more benefits to your morning or mid-day beverages. $22.99.





Somewear Global Hotspot

This compact, four-ounce unit pairs with the Somewear mobile app (iOS + Android) to provide 100-percent global connectivity via the Iridium satellite network. Whether it’s a quick text to let a family member know your adventure is running late, sharing a waypoint to meet at a fishing hole, or to contact search and rescue in case of emergency, Somewear is an essential summer carry. $279.99.

WANDRD’s 100% Recycled Nylon Camera Straps

This whole camera strap system recently introduced from WANDRD is sleek with no metal hardware that directly attaches to your camera. The Sling Strap, picture here, can be carried three different ways — sling, neck or shoulder carry, and features custom quick-connect hardware and smooth adjustment sliders. $54.





Cotopaxi Hielo 12 Cooler Bag

Keep it chill with this convenient cooler bag featuring a 100-percent food-safe waterproof inner and a heavy-duty repurposed nylon outer fabric. The best part about this cooler bag is that each cooler sold will sport a one-of-a-kind colorway because they use leftover and repurposed fabric scraps to reduce waste in their factory — every bag created is one of a kind. $100.





Vasque Satoru Moc

This camp moc provides comfort and versatility with a memory foam footbed, sock-like knit upper and an all-terrain outsole. Just slip it on for a spring walk, trip to the farmers’ market or when you’re lounging around a campsite. $100.





The Torre Knife by Castillo

This three-and-a-half inch blade has a four-inch handle and is designed for a variety of domestic and rural uses. It comes with a leather pocket sheath and lanyard, and because wood is a natural material, each knife has a unique grain pattern. $119





Ombraz Dolomite Armless Sunglasses

The words “durable” and “sunglasses” don’t always go together, but Ombraz is changing the way you can adventure with shades. Timeless circular frames hold smudge and scratch-resistant lenses, all held in front of your eyes with adjustable nylon chord instead of rigid arms. $140.





Kelty CBD

For anyone who loves to play outside and may be familiar with some sort of nagging pain, Kelty has launched a new CBD line of creams, salves and sprays. These self-care tools were made “to help you go farther, higher, and faster — and to bounce back more quickly when you do,” says Russ Rowell, senior vice president and general manager of Kelty. $29.95 – $59.95.





For all the miles

HOKA Zinal

The new Zinal is a slimmed-down, lightweight trail runner designed to tackle speedy trail races with ease. It’s extra grippy to tackle technical, mixed terrain while delivering the perfect blend of speed, agility and under-the-foot feel. Newcomers as well as long-time fans of the HOKA brand looking for more agile options for the trail will love this addition to the HOKA lineup. $160.





Blyss Running Trail Skirt

The wide waistband on this running skirt is complete with a zipper pocket in the back that’s big enough for your phone. Undershorts are made from an eco-friendly recycled polyester, and a side pocket on each short leg holds essentials. $81.

Nathan QuickSqueeze Insulated

This vessel makes it extra convenient to have water and essentials on hand when you’re running. The QuickSqueeze Insulated is Nathan’s newest hydration flask, designed with a flat bottom for easy filling and an ergonomic shape that fits comfortably in your hand. Tighten the adjustable strap to make it grip-free so you don’t have to hold on at all while you clock miles. $24.99.





CamelBak Rogue Light 70oz

Make this lightweight hydration pack your everyday trail companion. The breezy back panel and ventilated harness make for effective cooling and breathability. This pack also features integrated tool organization, reflectivity, and smart cargo carry set you up for micro adventure. $75.





Jack Wolfskin Crosstrail T

This buttery soft athletic tee is ideal for any high-output movement outdoors. The jersey fabric is made for sweat-wicking to help regulate body temperature. The shirt also has antimicrobial properties inhibiting odors from taking over after long runs. $34.95.





Mountain Hardwear Basin Trek Pant

Nothing beats a great outdoor pant, and this new design from Mountain Hardwear not only repels water with a DWR finish, articulated knees, specific seat gusset construction and the nylon stretch cotton material are all details that ensure ample mobility for whatever your outdoor day has in store. $80.





Mystery Ranch Women’s Coulee

Think of this pack as the ultimate day hike or light backpacking companion. Available in 25 and 40-liter capacities, the Coulee offers an amazing female-specific fit, complete with contoured shoulder straps and removable waist belts in hot new colors. $175-$229.





Machines For Freedom Versatile Off Road Collection

New for 2021, this technical collection celebrates off-the-beaten-path adventures with designs that adapt to any variety of riding. Inspired by mountain biking, designed for versatility, Versatile Off Road offers great fit, construction and technical features to lifestyle-inspired performance pieces. Pictured, the Key Short is $108 and the Foundations Sports Bra is $68.





Hydro Flask 5 Liter Down Shift Hydration Hip Pack

As the season begins to heat up, hydration is at the top of every athlete’s priority while hiking and mountain biking. Water stays cold for at least three hours in the pack’s 1.5-liter reservoir; plus, stretch bottle pockets are included for easy access to even more fluids on longer journeys. Outer and interior quick stash pockets keep tools, snacks and other essentials organized, and additional features include an easy-to-use bite valve, light attachments and reflective details. $99.95.





Honey Stinger Rapid Hydration Mix

This three-part system was made to help you PREPARE, PERFORM and RECOVER. Each step has two tasty options to choose from — simply mix a packet with 16 ounces of water and enjoy. $32.99/pack of 24.





TriggerPoint RUSH Roller

The RUSH features a unique textured surface, firm and high ridges, and a hollow core to deliver tiered muscular compression that improves tissue hydration and elasticity. The easy-to-clean and sweat-resistant EVA foam surface are ideal for post-workout recovery sessions, while the textured pattern stimulates pre-workout mobility. $44.99.





On water excursions

Patagonia Women’s Swiftcurrent Waders

Designed for the feminine angler, these midweight, waterproof and breathable waders have waist-mounted and easy-to-use suspenders for conversion to waist height, along with an innovative rear-buckle system that provides a drop-seat function for quick relief. These waders also feature a waterproof pocket, a reach-through handwarmer pocket and a chest pocket. $499.





Astral Designs Ceiba PFD

As the most environmentally PFD on the market, the front is filled with kapok, a naturally buoyant fiber that feels like down, while the back uses recyclable PE foam for protection. The shell is made from 100-percent recycled polyester. Pockets make storage available and nine points of adjustment provide a precise fit. $140.





Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Recreational Sit-on Kayak, 2 Person

Take a seat on the water and enjoy a paddle solo or with a friend. This kayak inflates in as few as seven minutes (with the double-action hand pump, sold separately). The raised seats make for nice comfort, and once you’re done with your excursion the deflated kayak packs up nicely for transport and storage. $349.





Red Original Short-Sleeve Pro Change Robe

River season is here, and the Pro Change Robe enables you to get fully changed in comfort even on the windiest, wettest of days. The waterproof outer shell keeps out the weather while the super soft, moisture wicking fur lining draws moisture away from the body, keeping you warm between paddling sessions. $180.





PROTEKT SPF 30 Lotion

This sun protection uses 20-percent non-nano zinc oxide as the only active sunscreen ingredient, making it uniquely formulated to moisturize while blending seamlessly on skin. It’s made with organic ingredients, easy to apply, 80-minute water-resistant, reef-safe and ideal for all days outside. $18.





Lava Linens Classic Towel

Many travel towels leave microplastics in the wake of their production, so it’s nice to have Lava Linens as an eco-friendly option to bring with you on adventures. These towels are durable, rugged, naturally antibacterial and made in the U.S. The Classic towel is a nice size to have for post-river time. The fabric absorbs water quickly and dries very fast, and this size rolls into the size of a 32-ounce water bottle. $98.





Overnight essentials

Rugged Tarpestry

This go-to piece for traveling, camping and outdoor excursions has weather-resistant fabric on both sides. It’s super spill-safe as the ultimate picnic companion and can be easily hosed off and hung up to dry. $177-192.





Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 Tent

Go lighter with this durable and very packable tent, perfect for overnights in the backcountry. The fully freestanding design touts two doors and two vestibules with a footprint that allows you to spread out, giving you plenty of room for gear and a versatile pitch that works anywhere. $369.95.

MSR Guardian Gravity Purifier

This gravity-powered camping essential features two-stage purification — a .02 micron hollow fiber technology removes viruses, bacteria, protozoa and particulates. It also features activated carbon to reduce chemicals, tastes and odors. It weighs 18.7 ounces, features a 10-liter collection bag that fills easily at both sinks and wild sources, and has a flow area of one liter every two minutes. $249.95.





BioLite HeadLamp 330

This lightweight and rechargeable headlamp produces 330 lumens with a battery life of 40 hours on LO and 3.5 hours on HI. Recharge off any power bank or solar device for near-infinite battery life. $59.95.





Sea to Summit Flame/Spark Sleeping Bags

These ultralight sleeping bags come in a range of Liner (50ºF) to 5ºF temperature options. Utilizing 850+ ultra-dry loft down along with a durable shell and liner, these bags are built for fast and light expeditions in the backcountry without compromising warmth and comfort. The Flame is the women’s version with added insulation in the feet and chest for warmth and trimmed length for less bulk and weight to carry. $249-$569.





SylvanSport GO Camping Trailer

This on-the-road essential hauls gear, transports equipment and provides spacious shelter. It’s a lightweight towable pop-up camper that sleeps four, complete with a tent pod, gear deck, equipment rack and storage box. Starts at $9,995.

Kuju Coffee Single-Serve Pour Over

The Kuju Coffee Single-Serve Pour Over is our go-to for a few reasons: it’s delicious, it’s simple to make, and the single serve option makes it easy to take anywhere or choose your brew based on your mood. $20 for the Starter Pack of 6.





Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection Bundle

Whether you’re out for a picnic or hosting a big al fresco dinner in the backyard, the Outdoor Kitchen collection from Hydro Flask elevates your outdoor eating experience. The 34-liter Outdoor Tote that self-stands and keeps the whole collection organized with bonus storage pockets. $287.60.





