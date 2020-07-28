Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater announces Hot Summer Nights schedule through Aug. 25

This year's COVID-friendly iteration of Hot Summer Nights has been extremely popular, with tickets selling out quickly.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has announced the rest of the Hot Summer Nights schedule, running through Aug. 25 this year. Changes implemented for these last three shows in the lineup will each have two showings: at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. to meet high ticket demand.

Tickets for these shows are $10, and go on sale 10 days before the event date at 11 a.m.

Aug. 11: The Samples

Aug. 18: Runnin’ Down a Dream: Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty

Aug. 25: The Magic Beans

All shows will still be limited to a maximum capacity of 175 people to comply with local public health orders. Guests will be expected to wear face coverings when not seated.

The Amp is also hosting two Movie Night at The Amp events this weekend: “Toy Story 4” at 4:30 p.m. and “The Big Lebowski” at 7:30 p.m. Yesterday, The Amp announced a concert with Days Between: A Jerry Garcia Tribute band. The Aug. 8 concert has 4:30 and 7:30 timeslots, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

Tickets sell out fast, so organizers recommend reserving them early at grfavail.com. Ticketholders who are no longer able to attend the event are highly encouraged to contact the box office, so the venue can release those tickets to patrons on a waitlist for the event.