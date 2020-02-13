Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail announces Dine Out for a Cause monthly dinners benefiting local non-profits

Gessner restaurant is open daily, featuring a special brunch on Sundays.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Grand Hyatt Vail is kicking off its new Dine Out for a Cause series at Gessner. Each month, the restaurant will donate 10% of revenue on a specified night to local non-profit organizations.

The first event will be Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and will benefit Vail Mountain Rescue Group. Vail Mountain Rescue Group is a self-financed nonprofit organization that provides search and rescue services and backcountry safety education to residents and visitors of Eagle County.

The February dinner is the first in the series, which will always take place on the fourth Monday of every month.

“We are excited to be partnering with local nonprofit organizations for this new series,” said Dan Johnson, general manager of the Grand Hyatt Vail. “With this ongoing series, we hope to engage with different nonprofits in the community, highlighting their efforts and provide them with resources to help continue their work. We are excited to launch the series with Vail Mountain Rescue Group to support the important work they do throughout our community.”

Additional nonprofit partners for the series will be announced soon.

Reservations are encouraged for Dine out for a Cause and can be made by calling 970-479-1538.