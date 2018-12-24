Get creative during vacation at Alpine Arts Center

When you're ready for a break from the cold, Alpine Arts Center is the perfect way to spend a morning or an afternoon getting creative over vacation. From December Vacation Art Camps to Cocktails & Canvas and Paint Pottery, Alpine Arts Center offers classes and drop-in activities for all ages. They can also travel for art classes to your home or hotel with 24 hours advanced notice.

Kids Vacation Art Camps are scheduled weekdays through Jan. 4, excluding today and Tuesday, Jan. 1. For flexibility, parents can register their children for individual art camp sessions or multiple sessions. Morning camps for ages 3 to 6 and 7 to 12 are held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 7- to 12- year-olds can also select afternoon or full day camps that run until 4 p.m. For Vacation Art Camps, reservations are recommended as space fills quickly.

"We have lots of exciting lessons planned, from mountain scene canvas paintings to clay sculptures, gingerbread houses, and much more," said Lauren Merrill, owner of the Alpine Arts Center.

For adults, Alpine Arts Center offers Cocktails & Canvas or Cocktails & Clay events on Wednesday and Saturday nights, as well as private or group lessons. The cocktails classes are a great alternative to dinner and a movie, designed for artists of all levels. An instructor guides the group through a featured project of the night, which is either an acrylic painting on canvas or a clay sculpture. Beer and wine are served at Alpine Arts Center's bar, and at the end of the class participants have a finished masterpiece to take home. For featured projects and to register, see Alpine Arts Center's online event calendar. There is also a special family friendly drop-in event on Sunday, anytime between 12 and 5 p.m., which involves a beautiful process of water marbling on silk scarves, sashes and ties.

The center is open for drop-in activities seven days a week, excluding today and Tuesday, Jan. 1. Drop-in customers can select projects such as paint pottery, canvas painting and clay sculpture that can be worked on independently for $12 per participant plus materials.

If you'd rather shop for art than create your own, Alpine Arts Center has a holiday market going on now through the new year. This is the perfect location to find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts such as pottery, knitting, jewelry, paintings and cards.