Get Creative: Ripple dissolvables can turn anything into an edible

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

Are you trying to lose the Quarantine 15? Are you the type of person that gets the munchies when you’re high? Fortunately for you, Ripple’s dissolvable edibles let you combine your snack time and relax time.

The three varieties offer different highs for different moods and different types of cannabis consumers.

These dissolvables from Stillwater Brands are available at dispensaries across the valley, but I received mine from Rocky Road in EagleVail. Ripple sells three blends: Pure THC (10 mg), Relief CBD (20 mg CBD, .5 mg THC) and a Balanced one (5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD). All contain zero calories.

That’s the best part of these edibles. As they write on the website, you can make anything into an edible just by opening the small packet and adding it to whatever food or drink you’re making. It’s almost like adding Crystal Light to your water, or some of those tiny salt packets to your food. You also can’t taste it once it dissolves in with the other flavors.

While you could just add it to a plain glass of H2O, you can taste a slight hint of the add-in, so I would add it to your favorite flavored drinks instead. I’ve tried it with hot tea and a friend tried it with PowerAde. Get creative.

If you are needing a little guidance, here are my top pairing suggestions and ideas – some of these are things that I’ve tried, and some are things I’m going to try in the future. Stillwater also writes some suggested “uses” on its website, so I’ve included those as well.

Pure

Add it to food: A box of mac and cheese you may/may not plan on eating by yourself in one sitting. For best results, go with Annie’s White Cheddar Shells and top with liberal amounts of Cholula Green or barbecue sauce.

Add it to drink: Kombucha. Nature’s soda.

Suggested activities: Pretty sure I watched “Ancient Aliens” when I did this one, so go full stoner here. I feel like it would also work great with “Back to the Future” or “Indiana Jones,” which have the originals and sequels on Netflix.

Ripple’s suggested uses: “Pitch Perfect” marathons, nature hikes, recapturing the vibrance of wasted youth

Relief

Add it to food: Oatmeal is one of the best and easiest comfort foods out there. Skip the packets and buy plain oats, then top with add-ins like maple syrup, honey, cinnamon, chia, dried fruit and nuts. If you like cooking, make some Indian food and add your packet to the mixture. Serve with rice and naan if you remembered to buy it at the store.

Add it to drink: A big ole’ cup of fresh hot tea. I like it with Tazo’s Passion tea, which you may be familiar with because Starbucks serves it in iced form. It’s tart from hibiscus with a tiny hint of sweet from orange peel and cinnamon. Pick up a box in the grocery store.

Suggested activities: I like this one when I’m feeling anxious, I’ve had a stressful day at work or my body is sore from a hike or workout. Try stretching and watching something nostalgic and feel good: for me, those things are “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Great British Baking Show.”

Ripple’s suggested uses: Surviving triathlons and trick backs, showing anxiety who’s boss, making aging suck less

Balanced

Add it to food: I haven’t tried this, but I would love to eat it with some stir-fry. Either add it to take out from your favorite local restaurant, or make your own. Stir-fry is really easy: after cooking all the vegetables/protein with garlic, onion and maybe ginger, add soy sauce, red chili flakes, black pepper and a tiny bit of maple syrup.

Add it to drink: This is the one I tried with plain water. For a different low-cal drink option, try it with unsweetened iced tea. It doesn’t just have to be boring black tea, either. Try iced green tea or iced herbal tea for a lighter, less bitter flavor.

Suggested activities: I watched “Queer Eye” and ate Cheez-Its, but you could do just about anything with this because it’s a balanced high. If you’re like me, your friends will tell you you’re stoned, but you won’t feel stoned until you realize how hungry you are. I would love to see how this would work with microdosing before a workout – only having a quarter of your drink or a few bites of food and working up a sweat.

Ripple’s suggested pairings: PTA meetings, Sunday Funday, dinner with the in-laws, sleeping with the fishes (in a good way!)