Get creative this Halloween with these 3 spooky activities at Alpine Arts Center

Get ready for Halloween with some spooky arts and crafts, courtesy of Alpine Arts Center in the Riverwalk of Edwards.

The art supply store and art class center is offering a variety of programming, leaving artists with a choose-your-own-adventure in the realm of the macabre arts.

Here are three ways to enjoy some seasonal creativity with Alpine Arts Center.

Pumpkin carving

The Pumpkin Carving classes will be socially distanced and hosted at three times on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily

Sign up for the pumpkin carving class, or try your hand at painting on one. Social distancing protocols will be followed at the class, which will be hosted at three times on Wednseday, Oct. 28. Choose from 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Bring your own pumpkin to paint on or carve, and the studio will provide all the materials, as well as treats for kiddos and $6 wine, beer and champagne for adults. The classes are all-ages.

Register here.

Skull pumpkin painting

Put a Día-de-los-Muertos spin on your pumpkins with the spooky skull pumpkin painting class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Bring your own pumpkin, or by calling the studio with 24 hours notice, one will be at class waiting for you. You’ll learn how to paint sugar skulls on your pumpkin, using provided stencils, Sharpies and paint, step-by-step.

Register here.

Take it home with you

Alpine Arts Center has to-go art kits, including paint supplies, crafts and mystery bags. Try your hand at making dream catchers and monsters out of Model Magic. There are also to-go pottery painting kits. Select a ceramic mug or trinket (there are dozens of choices) as well as paint colors.

Learn more here.

For more information about Alpine Arts Center programming, hours and more, visit alpineartscenter.org.