Get down and derby: 6th annual Melee in the Mountains returns April 27-29

VAIL — Melee in the Mountains, a three-day event featuring a sanctioned roller derby tournament, returns to Dobson Ice Arena Friday to Sunday, April 27-29.

The 10th Mountain Roller Dolls will host five visiting teams, and new this year will be an expanded schedule of events for the community. The tournament in sanctioned by the Women's Flat Track Derby Association and influences national rankings.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, April 27

Mix-up Bout; Community Open Skate; and Meet n' Greet

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, get a sneak peak into the action with a free Mix-up Bout, featuring skaters from across the region as well as members of the home team — the Troopers.

Recommended Stories For You

Following the action will be a community open skate as well as a meet-and-greet at Pazzos Pizzeria in Vail Village.

Saturday, April 28

Sanctioned Roller Derby Bouts

Happening all day — from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. — check out the bootie-blocking, juking and jamming action of sanctioned roller derby bouts at Dobson Ice Arena.

Sunday, April 29

Single Elimination Roller Derby Bouts

From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., this seeded tournament will include visiting teams from across the nation battling for national rankings. Tournament hosts 10th Mountain Roller Dolls Mountaineers welcome teams from Alaska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among other states.

A cash prize is available during Saturday's and Sunday's halftime Chuck-A-Duck contest. Purchase a duck for $5 or three for $10 and test your chuck-it strategy to land the quacker on the target. The tournament after-party starts at 6 p.m. in Lionshead at Bart & Yeti's featuring music from The Runaway Grooms on Sunday.

For a complete tournament schedule, visit http://www.meleeinthemountains.com.

The Antler's Hotel in Lionshead will be offering discounted hotel rooms for tournament participants and fans.