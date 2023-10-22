Get into the Halloween spirit with Vail Valley Theatre Co.’s ‘A Rocky Mountain Halloween II’

Cast members rehearse for "A Rocky Mountain Halloween II" which will be performed at Route 6 Cafe in EagleVail Oct. 26, 27, 28.

Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of the talented singers, dancers and actors who make up the Vail Valley Theatre Co. After three sold out shows last year, the troupe is bringing “A Rocky Mountain Halloween II” to the stage.

This year’s review of songs that follow a haunting theme will have guests singing along since the performers encourage crowd participation. “A Rocky Mountain Halloween II” boasts big musical numbers pulled from pop culture of today and yesterday such as “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coco” and “Hocus Pocus,” rock bands such as the Eagles and AC/DC and solo acts like Stevie Wonder, Warren Zevon and Christine Aguilera.

“This show will have you dancing in your seats and shouting out answers to carefully crafted questions designed to educate and entertain at the same time,” said Bart Garton, a long-time member of Vail Valley Theatre Co.

Founded in 1987, the Vail Valley Theatre Co. provides an outlet for talented locals to shine on stage. In the past, they’ve performed “Chicago,” “Man of La Mancha,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Into the Woods.”

“Whether you want to be center stage or behind the scenes, the Vail Valley Theatre Co. provides that. That, in turn, offers a variety of opportunities to develop new friendships, discover hidden talents, laugh, cry and stand in awe,” said Vail Valley Theatre Co. member, John Tedstrom. “Being involved in a community theater production creates camaraderie, which does not disappear when the curtain goes down.”

The Vail Valley Theatre Co. just put on the wildly popular “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” two months ago with sold-out shows each night.

“Amazingly, we’re right back at it, bringing you laughs, screams and spookily academic knowledge on all things Halloween,” Garton said.

Expect the costumes and choreography to be top-notch. This production is under the supervision of Beth Swearingen. Drawing on her personal Broadway experience and a life devoted to showmanship, she’s created a fast-paced and interactive show. Local musician Bob Finnie adds his musical directing expertise and keyboard skills to make this the show to usher in Halloween.

The Route 6 Café will host the event cabaret style. The tickets are $45 and come with one free drink. You can add on the buffet dinner for $25, and the buffet will be available until 7 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Come early as food will not be available during the performance. The bar will be open before and after the performance.

“Route 6 Café owner Ollie Holdstock and his crew have once again bent over backward to convert the famous bar and restaurant into a 140-seat theater to host this extravaganza, which historically sells out well before opening night,” Garton said.

For more information, go to VailTheatre.org or search EventBrite.com but don’t delay, last year’s Halloween review sold out and this year’s sequel is expected to be popular, too.