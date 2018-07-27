Get out of your fitness rut

More information: Call 970-688-4433 and ask for Kali or Michelle.

What: Live It Group Training, a science-based group training program designed for fat loss, increased strength, improved athleticism and mobility and injury prevention.

EDWARDS — In a community of active people, stagnant performance, chronic soreness, stiffness and injuries come along with the outdoor lifestyle. Dogma Athletica in Edwards is launching a program aimed at gaining fitness, eating better, and preparing the body for the outdoors — whether it's skiing, golfing, trail running or biking.

Live It Group Training is the brainchild of Dogma owner and exercise physiologist Rod Connolly, who has trained and coached everyone from Olympic athletes to rock stars.

Live It Group Training improves metabolic conditioning, strength and posture, and mobility and regeneration through three weekly classes. Each block runs for six weeks and provides participants with a comprehensive nutrition plan, body composition testing and specialized coaching. Some clients have lost up to 50 pounds on similar programs, Connolly said.

"This program can dramatically change people's bodies and fitness," he said. "Not only will people get lean and achieve their best weight and body composition, but they move better, build functional, athletic strength and watch the aches and pains disappear."

Sticking with it

The program also uses psychology and social science to help participants build positive habits and succeed.

"It doesn't matter how good a plan is if the participant doesn't enjoy it and adhere to it," Connolly said. "Humans are social creatures. We want things that are fun and inspiring. We want positive social pressures that help us act in line with the best version of ourselves."

Live It Group Training puts participants into teams of 12 with a coach who will guide them through the program and track success. The camaraderie found in such teams can be transforming. Also, participants may gain new workout buddies.

To push the teams further, at the beginning of each six-week block, each team will select a philanthropic cause. Dogma Athletica will set aside 5 percent of the total program fees for the winning cause. At the end of the block, the team that has the best participation wins, and the money goes to their selected cause.

The first round of the program starts in August and is for anyone whose fitness goals include fat loss, increased strength, improved athleticism and mobility and injury prevention. For more information, call 970-688-4433 and ask for Kali or Michelle. Dogma Athletica is located in The Riverwalk at Edwards.