Get paid to ski with SkiBro; applications close on Dec. 24

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail big mountain athlete Max Pierce does a shifty safety grab off a large hit on Lover's Leap at the Rocky Mountain Big Mountain Regional Competition on Vail Mountain.

Special to the Daily

Say Merry Christmas to the ski-obsessed people in your life by showing them this program.

SkiBro, a ski lesson booking platform, is looking for skiers of all ages and ability levels to fly out to the Alps for free this winter and review ski lessons. That’s right, become a better skier, travel to Europe and write reviews.

The application, which is just a 200-word essay on why you should get the job, is due on Dec. 24 so get writing.

Included in the job is a £600 weekly stipend – $700 – with free flights, accomodations, lift passes and VIP spa passes. Destinations include the Austrian, French, Italian and Swiss Alps, and trips last between one to four weeks. Multiple slots are open for this job. In addition to writing, reviewers will need to use social media and create vlogs with a professional videographer.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.skibro.com/blog/get-paid-to-ski/.